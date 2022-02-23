MOUNT GAY — A Logan County hair and nail salon that opened its doors last year celebrated its grand reopening Sunday under a new name.
The Roxella Nail and Hair Salon is located at Mount Gay inside the old post office building that was also the former home to another salon called Loretta’s. Opened last January under the name BNC Nail and Hair Salon, owner Beth Workman decided to change its name after assuming full ownership of the business.
The new name is derived from putting together the names of her children, Roxanna and Isabella.
Surrounded by members of her family, the salon’s three employees and their families, the salon officially celebrated its grand reopening Sunday under its new name. Workman said the celebration was also held to recognize the year anniversary of being open.
“It feels great, honestly,” Workman said about being open a full year now. “It feels good because, I mean, it’s scary just to open something up. You don’t know if it’s going to survive, especially around here because, I mean, you see stuff open and then it closes right back after a couple months.”
The past year hasn’t been an easy one, Workman said, recalling several struggles in her personal life that included the sudden loss of her father. She said her business has been able to grow and remain steady.
“Thank you for sticking with us through all the chaos of everything,” Workman said. “There’s been a lot. I’ve lost some customers, honestly, between everything that went on … but a lot of them stayed, and we’ve got new ones, too.”
Roxella’s address is 280 Mud Fork Road, Mount Gay. Workman works alongside three employees: nail techs Hayley Thomas and Keshia Hutchinson and Taylor Owens, who does hair, nails and pedicures.
Workman said she works typically from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, but the other employees are often in at other times.
“I’m only here Monday through Friday, but the other girls are here seven days a week,” Workman said. “Like Keshia, she’s here all the time, like literally from 9:30 until 9 at night, so it’s 9-7 pretty much.”