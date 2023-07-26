In addition to the mountains of West Virginia, which are often and justifiably celebrated, WV is equally known for its numerous waterways — among them a waterpark actually named Waterways (free plug, guys!). But while WV has only one natural lake, did you know the state has more than 120 man-made lakes and ponds, and 46 named rivers? That is a lot of moisture! Bask in a little mountaineer pride that in a day and age where freshwater is becoming scarcer in some parts of the world, our lakes, ponds, creeks, and streams will continue to thrive for generations to come. From the roaring rapids of the Gauley and New Rivers, all the way out to the backwaters of Chesapeake Bay and the Potomac River, West Virginia’s vast network of H20 provides the state not just critical transportation routes and recreation, but drinking water, world-class fishing, and not the least of which, vital revenue from tourists looking to get wet. Now through Saturday evening, you can indulge that saturation satisfaction in Hinton, as the town celebrates its final weekend recognizing West Virginia water with its 58th Annual WV State Water Festival.
Talking with Hinton City Manager, Cris Meadows, I got to learn more about this classic festival, what it’s all about, and even a little history. “There really is a little something for everyone. Crafters, food trucks, parades, a rubber ducky race, and even the coronation of “Mermaid Queen” — the queen of the festival and her court,” Meadows says. Creeping up on 60 years of Water Fest, the festival and the town itself have seen some changes, but clearly this community is the perfect setting to celebrate life on the water, hosting three bodies of water in just slightly more than 3 square miles, including the New and Greenbrier Rivers, and Bluestone Lake. Events that bring folks out year after year, including the Night Swim, Pretty Baby Contest, and numerous parades are mainstays, as well as numerous others going on this final weekend.