Mountain Stage has announced its new shows for 2022.
The radio program returns to the Culture Center Theater, in Charleston, at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 with guests Josh Ritter, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Dori Freeman and Oshima Brothers.
On Jan. 16, Mountain Stage goes to the Creative Arts Center at West Virginia University for a 7 p.m. show featuring Matthew E. White, Tall Tall Trees, Bendigo Fletcher and more.
The show returns to Charleston on Feb. 20 for a 7 p.m. performance at the Culture Center Theater featuring the Steel Wheels, Scott Cook, Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz.
Mountain Stage remains in Charleston for shows at the Culture Center Theater on March 6, with Bob Mould, J2B2, Della Mae and more, and on March 20, with Ben Sollee, AHI, Peter Mulvey and SistaStrings. Both shows start at 7 p.m.
On March 27, Mountain Stage returns to Morgantown and the WVU Creative Arts Center for a 7 p.m. show with Janis Ian, Beppe Gambetta, Chris Haddox and more.
The radio program also announced the dates of three April shows — April 3 at the Culture Center with Joan Osborne and Abby Hamilton; April 10 at the Culture Center with Kat Edmonson, River Whyless, Lakou Mizi and more; and April 24 at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
Additional performers will be announced for most shows in the coming weeks.
Tickets for all the West Virginia shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. Tickets for the Ohio University show go on sale at noon on Jan. 4.
Ticket prices at the Culture Center are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the show. Tickets for Mountain Stage at the WVU Creative Arts Center start at $27.
For more details, visit www .mountainstage.org.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.