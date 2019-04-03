Logan Banner
LOGAN - Moving Ahead Together, a volunteer group composed of neighbors from Logan, will conduct Community Visioning Conversations on FridaySaturday, April 56.
These conversations are the first steps in a yearlong, community-driven process designed to create a neighborhood plan and develop projects and programs that will help make the Logan community an enhanced place to live.
While each session will be identical, three options will be offered: 10 a.m.-noon Friday, April 6; 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 6; and noon-2 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the First Presbyterian Church, 622 Stratton St., Logan.
The meetings are open to all Logan area residents, property owners and business owners. Children and youth are welcome to join their parents. Each conversation will be facilitated by a team of faculty and graduate students from West Virginia University. The aggregated results will be reported in May at a public meeting
to be announced.
For more information about Logan: Moving Ahead Together, contact Dana Wright at 304-792-8690 or dana.wright@mail.wvu.edu.
For more information about the Community Visioning Conversations, contact WVU Associate Professor Margaret Stout at 304-293-7978 or Margaret.stout@mail.wvu.edu.