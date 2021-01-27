HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has received more grant funding to support the new Flight School.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded $975,000 to support the development of the Aviation Technology and Maintenance Program, a joint venture of Marshall University, Mountwest Community and Technical College and the Robert C. Byrd Institute.
The program, to be located at Huntington Tri-State Airport, will offer the first joint associate degree in West Virginia. In addition to Federal Aviation Administration airframe and powerplant certifications, students enrolled in the 18-month training will earn associate of applied science degrees from Marshall and Mountwest.
The EDA award provides funding for tools and specialized teaching equipment needed to meet FAA certification requirements. These include piston and jet engine test beds, aircraft system and avionics trainers as well as required equipment for courses in structural sheet metal and composite materials.
The Aviation Technology & Maintenance Program previously received nearly $1.75 million in federal and local funding to support staff and general operating costs for its first two years. Renovations will begin soon on two airport hangers that will serve as classrooms and laboratory space for the program at Tri-State Airport. In addition, the process is underway to hire a director and certified instructors, according to a release from RCBI, which will manage the program.
“Pending FAA certification, we expect the first class of students to begin in spring 2022,” said Charlotte Weber, director and CEO of RCBI, in a release. “Not only will our program help meet a critical need for new aviation technicians and mechanics, it will serve as a catalyst for economic development by attracting new industry and expansion in our region.”
The skills taught in the program are in demand in a number of other industry sectors, including automotive, maritime, oil and gas, and renewable energies, said Jim Smith, interim program manager.
In announcing the grant award, West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin said the program will provide jobs and attract private investment to Cabell County.
“The state of West Virginia is doing an incredible job of finding new and innovative ways to spark economic growth—one being the aerospace industry, which provides another opportunity to diversify and grow our economy,” Capito said in a release. “The creation of the Aerospace Mechanic Training School will not only help elevate Marshall and the Huntington Tri-State Airport to new heights, but it will also attract students from all corners to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”
“I am pleased the EDA is investing in this great program and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee I will continue to fight for funding that supports educating West Virginians to fill jobs right here in the Mountain State,” Manchin said.
“Receiving this major federal grant from the EDA will certainly help boost our collaborative aviation program at Tri-State Airport,” said Jerome A. Gilbert, president of Marshall University. “I want to thank Charlotte Weber, Jim Smith and everyone involved with developing the aviation maintenance program. I am convinced we are meeting a crucial need for the airline industry through our new focus on aviation.”
The bachelor program within the Bill Noe Flight School, housed at Yeager Airport in Charleston, is set to have students beginning this fall.