LOGAN — With Mayor Serafino Nolletti now the president of the West Virginia Municipal League, the City of Logan hosted the organization for two days on Thursday-Friday, Oct. 2-3, where it held its board of directors meeting along with a reception dinner and a host of other activities.
“Where I’m the president this year, I was able to ask the Municipal League if they would have our board meeting in Logan,” Nolletti said. “Usually, the president does get to have a meeting in their town. They like to go to different places in the state and let the members see what everybody has to offer in their towns.”
The two-day event began with a reception dinner at the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center on Thursday, which was attended by League officials, numerous mayors, city and state officials from across the state and Gov. Jim Justice. Also in attendance was Hershel “Woody” Williams one day after his 96th birthday, and in true Logan fashion, the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to him while he was surrounded by the city’s festival queens.
Justice and Nolletti also recognized all five Logan County municipalities — Logan, Chapmanville, Man, West Logan and Mitchell Heights — with a gift given to each mayor or town official in attendance. Toward the end of the dinner, a game show was held, and the night ended with dancing and a hospitality suite with snacks and drinks.
On Friday, Nolletti presided over the board of directors meeting at the Lodge and Conference Center, where they passed a resolution in favor of a West Virginia local government dilapidated housing abatement fund.
Afterward, the Logan City Council held a special session where they passed the first reading of a home rule ordinance.
The council voted in July to begin the process of applying to become one of West Virginia’s home rule cities, a program that grants municipalities more control in managing local issues. Municipalities are also allowed to implement a sales and use tax, which Nolletti said could be a “real shot in the arm to Logan” for improvements like demolitions, renovations and street pavings.
The second reading and public hearing regarding the ordinance will be held at the council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
After Friday’s meeting, the city took the Municipal League officials for a two-hour ride on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. After the ride, a cookout by the Logan Shrine Club, with music entertainment provided by local band Audio Outlaws, was held at Shawnee Island.
“We’re showcasing Logan,” Nolletti said. “The Municipal League did business today, and we’re showcasing our town and our county.”