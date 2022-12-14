CHAPMANVILLE — West Virginia-born musician John Ellison, famously known as the songwriter of “Some Kind of Wonderful,” was back home in the state recently for a recording of the long-running “Wallace Horn Friendly Neighbor Show.”
In addition to performing, Ellison acted as host of the show, which was recorded on Dec. 9 at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville, the same location that was used for the show’s previous taping nearly three years ago on Feb. 29, 2020.
Ellison’s role as host filled the gap for its longtime host Elaine Purkey, who died in September 2020 after succumbing to the COVID-19.
Ellison, who was born in Montgomery and raised in the McDowell County community of Landgraff, left West Virginia for Rochester, New York in the early 1960s and joined a rhythm and blues group that would become known as the Soul Brothers Six. While in that band, Ellison wrote a song entitled “Some Kind of Wonderful,” which was released as a single in 1967, peaking at #91 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
Seven years later, in 1974, American rock band Grand Funk Railroad, who were highly popular at the time, recorded a version of the song that featured drummer Don Brewer and guitarist Mark Farner performing dual lead vocal roles. The Grand Funk version of “Some Kind of Wonderful” would go on to peak at #3 on the Hot 100 chart in February 1975.
Ellison recalled that the all-white Grand Funk’s performance of the song helped propel it to massive success due to the radio industry’s propensity to segregate white and black artists at the time.
“Because we were African-American, during that period, it was only played on black radio stations,” Ellison said. “A group called Grand Funk Railroad, they listened to a lot of black music and they played a lot of black music in the clubs, so their manager heard ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ and he said, ‘You guys need to do a cover version. This is a great song.’ So, they went in the studio and they recorded ‘Some Kind of Wonderful,’ and because they were an all-white group, it was played on white radio stations. After they recorded it, then another group recorded it, and then another, and another, and another, so to date, ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ has been recorded by 73 artists.”
“It makes me feel great because every time somebody’s recorded it, I get paid,” Ellison quipped.
Since then, Ellison has received numerous lifetime achievement awards, including an induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2015. At 81, he still travels worldwide to perform and speak at numerous events.
“I’ve been truly blessed,” Ellison said. “I travel the world. I still sing and still perform. I just recently came from Italy. I was in Italy in July and France in August.”
Following his induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, Ellison met and befriended Jeff and Victoria Bosley, producers of the “Friendly Neighbor Show.” Jeff Bosley said that around six months ago, Ellison called the two up and expressed interest in hosting the show.
“We were thrilled,” Bosley said. “I mean, John is the real deal. He does a European tour every summer … he owns the stage. The guy’s 80 years old and I mean, he’s the rockin-est guy, and the Europeans are really interested in American music, and John’s the real deal, so we were thrilled when he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m interested in hosting the radio show,’ and you know, just starting at the ground level and getting this thing going. We had been on hiatus from COVID and a lot of our players are elderly and we didn’t want to get together.”
Ellison, who now owns homes in both Canada and Florida and has dual citizenship in both countries, says he comes back to West Virginia often. Ellison said he hopes to purchase some property in the state, and hosting “The Friendly Neighbor Show” is just another reason for him now to come home.
“I’m West Virginian and I love West Virginia,” Ellison said. “I come back quite often. I do a lot of things with the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame. I speak at schools to try to inspire and motivate our young people and let them know that you can achieve anything you want as long as you believe in yourself and trust the Almighty.”
The show, which featured musicians like Bill Hunter, Mike Wilson, Peyton Levi, Braden Ferguson, and Darlena and Joey Ferguson, will be broadcast on WVOW Radio, 101.9 FM, on from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Christmas Eve morning, Saturday, Dec. 24.
Looking forward, Victoria Bosley said they are looking at getting together at least once a month to record material for at least two shows. Anyone interested in sponsoring the show may contact Jeff or Victoria Bosley by calling 304-360-0459 or by emailing soundsgood@frontiernet.net.