CHAPMANVILLE — West Virginia-born musician John Ellison, famously known as the songwriter of “Some Kind of Wonderful,” was back home in the state recently for a recording of the long-running “Wallace Horn Friendly Neighbor Show.”

In addition to performing, Ellison acted as host of the show, which was recorded on Dec. 9 at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville, the same location that was used for the show’s previous taping nearly three years ago on Feb. 29, 2020.

