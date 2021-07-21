LOGAN — A free training on the proper administration of naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, was provided at Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday afternoon.
The training was primarily targeted at members of Logan’s faith community, though nobody from the interested public was turned away. It was provided by the Rev. Chris Scott of Winfield United Methodist Church, who demonstrated how to administer naloxone in both the thigh injection and nasal spray forms.
Scott was accompanied and assisted by John Kangas, program manager for the Logan County Quick Response Team. The two spent about an hour demonstrating the anti-opioid medication, explaining how it works, how to properly handle someone experiencing an overdose, and fielding various questions from the audience. After the training, each attendee was certified and given a box of naloxone to use.
The training was part of an initiative called the Ezekiel Project, which Scott explained is aimed at eliminating the stigma around people who use drugs.
“Our churches need to change, our local and state governments need to change,” Scott said. “They’re banning treatment facilities in some of our larger municipalities and towns. They’re extremely, extremely limiting syringe exchanges that save lives, and so that’s why we’re here.”