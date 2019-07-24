MOUNT GAY - It was an evening of music and worship Friday night at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Nashville-based contemporary Christian singer-songwriter/worship leader Tyler Richardson performed at the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center inside the Logan campus of SWVCTC.
Performing such original songs like "The Whole Earth Sings" and "You Are Everything," the Zealot Records signed singer came to Logan with the goal of bringing people together.
"I would love to see a real ripple effect of the unity that I've seen really put together in this really expand and really see what can come from that - not even just ministry, but citywide," Richardson said. "Everything from business to people who want to do things in the arts, to people who would like to see something different in their city and their region that has never been here - maybe they think it's reserved for specific cities or specific regions. I would like to see things like tonight really open up people's imaginations to what God could really do outside boxes, and by boxes, that could be churches, that could be 'ministry,' that could be everything from newspapers, it could be anything."
It would seem Richardson achieved that goal, at least certainly in the spiritual community, as more than 10 local churches and worship leaders of different denominations got involved with the show and performed in it, far exceeding his expectations, he said. The event was centered largely on a campaign called A Move in the Coalfields.
Richardson, 33, has been releasing music for over a decade, some of which he said is even secular in nature. He recently released a new album titled "Youth Band Hits!", which can be found on numerous services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.