LOGAN — Southern West Virginia-born Nashville recording artist Morgan White will be in downtown Logan this Friday for a concert at the Coalfield Jamboree.
The concert will mark the first show at the historic theater and performing arts venue in well over a year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced such shows to be postponed or canceled.
Originally from the Naugatuck area of Mingo County, White has worked in the Nashville country music scene for several years, releasing several singles and being nominated for a number of country music awards.
In 2019, she was presented with the Modern Country Entertainer of the Year award by Josie Music Awards. That same year, she signed a recording contract with MC1 Nashville and Sony Orchard and released a single entitled “Good Thing Gone.”
The title track from her first album in 2011, “I’m Gone,” remained at the top of the Hot Country Radio in the Carolinas Chart for 12 weeks sraight.
The show will begin at 7:15 p.m. this Friday. Doors will open exactly one hour earlier at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. this week, or for $17.50 at the door Friday evening. For more information, call 304-752-2900 or 304-687-8511. The Coalfield Jamboree is located at 308 Main St. in downtown Logan.