Recently, the House of Delegates convened in legislative interims for the month of December 2019. In the interim session, the Joint Judiciary Committee discussed various topics related to disabilities.
We heard presentations on a proposed bill to allow voters with a disability to vote by an electronic absentee ballot. There were also presentations on competency of a person to stand trial, and employment first policies for disabled persons. It is hard to believe the 2020 regular session is now less than three weeks away.
The proposed bill would allow voters with physical disabilities to vote by electronic absentee ballot. Currently, the West Virginia Code (§3-3-5) permits uniformed and overseas citizens voters (UOCAVA voters) to vote by electronic absentee ballot. The West Virginia Code (§3-3-1) also permits any person unable to enter an inaccessible polling place or who is prevented from voting in person because of “illness, injury, other medical reason” or “physical disability or immobility due to extreme advanced age,” to vote by mail-in absentee ballot.
The Americans with Disabilities Act requires states to implement reasonable modifications to absentee voting programs to allow voters with disabilities to mark their ballots without assistance. The West Virginia Constitution also provides voters the right to vote by “sealed or secret ballot.” Currently, some voters who cannot vote at the polls because of physical disabilities also cannot independently fill out or mail a paper absentee ballot. Electronic absentee voting by mobile application, which has already been offered to some of West Virginia’s UOCAVA voters in past elections, would allow voters with disabilities to vote secretly and independently.
The bill adds clarifying language to the West Virginia Code (§3-3-1) regarding who is currently eligible to vote by mail-in ballot due to a disability, and provides that only voters with physical disabilities and UOCAVA voters are eligible to vote by electronic absentee ballot. The bill adopts the Americans with Disabilities Act definition of “disability,” which is “a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities.” The bill further defines “physical disability,” as “a physical impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities and renders a person unable to vote in person, at the polls, without assistance.”
Additionally, the bill eliminates references throughout W.Va. Code §3-3-1 et seq. that currently limit certain accommodations to voters who are “permanently and totally disabled,” as the Americans with Disabilities Act requires reasonable accommodations for all voters with disabilities. The summary of this bill was provided by the Joint Judiciary Committee staff and presented to legislators.
After the presentation of the above bill, the conversation turned to the placement of disabled persons in the workforce when possible. Employment First is “a policy that states employment in the general workforce is the preferred outcome in the provision of publicly funded services for all working age persons with disabilities.” Thirty-eight states currently have this policy. Among all states, on a percentage basis West Virginia is dead last with regards to employed disabled persons. Only 26% of disabled persons are employed in West Virginia. I expect to see a push to provide disabled persons with more employment opportunities when possible.
Lastly, another big picture topic discussed was state paid family leave. In this proposal, employees of private employers, state government and local government would be eligible. There would be a one-week waiting period, and wages paid would equal two-thirds of regular pay capped at a $1,000 weekly benefit. The maximum time to collect benefits would be up to 12 weeks, much like FMLA.
The concept sounds interesting, however many details were absent in the discussion. There was no discussion on how the proposal would be paid for and what penalties exist if an employer violates the provisions. Being a mere presentation, it is unclear if similar legislation will be proposed this session.
As your Delegate, I look forward to updating my constituents periodically and to provide the most transparent information possible. My door is always open, and Merry Christmas to all.