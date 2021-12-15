CHARLESTON — Earlier this week, the National Black Lung Association announced it would hold two weeks of daily demonstrations to urge Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) to support a 10-year extension of the Black Lung Excise Tax.
However, the organization postponed the demonstrations set to take place in front of Captio’s Charleston office in the 500 block of Virginia Street East and has not rescheduled them after her office issued a statement saying she’s supportive of the excise tax extension, but not increasing it.
“Senator Capito has continuously been a voice of support for Black Lung Clinics and black lung benefits for miners. She has worked to protect black lung benefits to those who need them as well as jobs for current miners. Additionally, through her leadership on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Capito has worked hard to make sure these clinics are funded annually throughout her entire Senate tenure and has also repeatedly spoken with leaders in various administrations about the importance of funding these clinics. When it comes to the excise tax, Senator Capito does not support increasing it, however, she does support extending it and keeping it open and will work with anyone to make sure that happens,” the statement said.
Gary Hairston, president of the National Black Lung Association and the Fayette County Black Lung Association, is still asking Capito to support specific legislation that would extend the tax.
“We appreciate Senator Capito’s support and ask her to work with Senator Manchin right now by supporting his legislation that extends the black lung excise tax,” Hairston said.
Earlier this year, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) introduced the Black Lung Benefits Disability Trust Fund Act of 2021 to extend the Black Lung Excise Tax for 10 years, but Capito has yet to endorse the bill or any extension of the excise tax, according to Hairston.
“Everyone says how we need to support coal in West Virginia, but people don’t realize that they’re not really supporting miners, just the companies,” he said. “We’re out here on the street because we need everyone to know what black lung is putting us through, and that we need their backing.”
The excise tax is the only dedicated source of revenue for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund (BLDTF), a fund that is already over $4 billion in debt.
In 2018, the excise tax was reduced and collected at less than 50% of its historic rate for the entirety of 2019, pushing the BLDTF deeper into debt. In 2019 and 2020, the higher rate of the excise tax was reinstated through one-year tax extender bills, but the rate will be cut in half again at the end of this year without action from Congress, according to Hairston.
The BLDTF pays for medical benefits and provides a small monthly living stipend to coal miners who are disabled by black lung disease, and to their surviving dependents. Over $40 million in benefits from the fund was distributed to families in West Virginia during 2020, and over $162 million was distributed nationally. Hairston says without congressional action, the excise tax will be cut in half at the end of the year.
“If we don’t get this bill passed, the debt will just keep on building up,” he said. “Sooner or later, the companies will be paying nothing and the taxpayer will have to pay everything. We need Senator Capito to support the 10-year extension so that we don’t have to worry about if our benefits are going to keep being funded. If Senator Capito would join Senator Manchin on this, it would let everybody know that this isn’t about one party. It’s something that the people of West Virginia really need. I’m really hoping they will get together on this.”
Hairston said coal miners are facing an epidemic as black lung disease has risen to historically unprecedented levels, hitting a 25-year high in Appalachian coal mining states. The incidence rate of black lung, a preventable disease caused by exposure to coal dust and silica on the job, has doubled nationwide since 2000. He says one in five veteran coal miners in Central Appalachia now have the disease.
“Many miners diagnosed with the disease today are younger and sicker than ever before,” he said.
He added that the trust fund is more important now than ever because a wave of bankruptcies in the coal industry has created increased pressure on the program. He said it is supported by a small excise tax paid by companies per ton of coal sold domestically, at a rate that was unchanged for more than three decades, which is 55 cents a ton of surface mined coal, and $1.10 a ton of coal mined underground.
The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund Act would extend the Black Lung Excise Tax on coal sales at the current tax rates for 10 years.
“Without sufficient funding from the excise tax on coal, miners disabled by black lung will have a more difficult time obtaining compensation to support their families,” said John Cline, a Beckley attorney who represents miners with black lung. “West Virginians are already struggling economically, and families cannot afford any delay or reduction in black lung benefits. This funding is an absolute necessity.”
The Build Back Better Bill that recently passed through the House of Representatives includes a four-year extension to the tax. A 10-year extension provides longer-term security for the fund, and for the miners who depend on it compared to short-term, one year extensions, association officials say.
“As an organization, the National Black Lung Association would like to thank Senator Shelly Moore Capito for her response in support of extending the excise tax. She has been our ally in the pension fight, the health care fight, increasing funding for black lung clinics and now financing the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. Further, she also agreed to work with anyone to make the extension happen. We appreciate Senator Capito’s support and look forward to a sustainable extension of the excise tax,” said Jerry Coleman, president of the Kanawha County Black Lung Association.