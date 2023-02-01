Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — To support community efforts to interpret, preserve and promote coal heritage resources, the National Coal Heritage Area Authority is seeking proposals for funding for eligible projects within the National Coal Heritage Area.

Projects must be implemented within the following counties: Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne, Wyoming and the Paint Creek and Cabin Creek watersheds in Kanawha.

