LOGAN - Camera crews shooting footage for programs on two major television networks were in Logan on Thursday, July 18.
The crew was in the area covering the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system for a 30-minute outdoor program on the History Channel, titled "Xtreme Off-Road (XOR)," and a one-hour program on NBC Sports that airs as part of PowerNation TV, which is an automotive how-to enthusiast show focusing on numerous aspects, including all-terrain vehicles.
According to John Kurtz, who produces the one-hour NBC Sports program, off-road rigs are built and tested on the XOR program, and once a year, a week-long event known as the XOR Adventure Ride is held. The rides have been held in different parts of the country, such as Tennessee and Kentucky, but this year, the ride went through West Virginia.
"Technically, four of our sponsors are with us in their vehicles. One didn't come, but we're showcasing a lot of their parts and they're tagging along with us, and it's one giant caravan and we're all just going through West Virginia in different off-road parks," Kurtz said.
As part of one of the programs, the crews also took time off the trails to highlight other aspects of the region such as the culture, history and things to do.
"Two-fold here, what we're trying to do in this trail ride is showcase West Virginia - the trails, the culture, the history, coal, Hatfield and McCoy - so we're trying to do a little bit of all that while we're off-roading," Kurtz said.
One of their stops Thursday evening was at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park, where the crews filmed pieces of The Aracoma Story Inc's production of "Deadly Divide: The Hatfield & McCoy Story," and then stuck around and watched the show.
"The Hatfield and McCoy play, the 'Deadly Divide,' since we're running on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, is just a nice little side we can throw in the show to get people to understand some of the culture and benefits and the neat things you can do in West Virginia," Kurtz said, "so we're going to show a little bit of the play, talk about the Hatfield-McCoy history, and sprinkle that in the show."
The show's director, Bill France, said he was honored to have the crews check out the show.
"Any time our community can gain attention at the national level for something positive, it's a powerful thing," France said.
As far as their thoughts on southern West Virginia, the crew members were near unanimous with nothing but praise.
"We've all been, like, pleasantly thrilled at, one, the hospitality, how nice everyone's been, how accommodating, everyone's welcomed us with open arms, bent over backwards, rolled out the red carpet for us," said Kurtz, who works in Nashville, Tennessee. "It's just been fun to go around West Virginia to be in the mountains, to meet everybody and to learn more about the state."
"It's great, I love the pace, the mountains are beautiful," said Lee Cook, with RTM Studios, which is based in Franklin, Tennessee. "Everything that I've experienced so far is everybody's been so hospitable to us, taken great care of us, and the facilities here are fantastic."
Cook said the programs will likely air sometime this fall.
