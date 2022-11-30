Boone Memorial Health’s dietary department prepared a total of 2,473 hot, ready-to-eat meals, which were packaged and distributed to community members from Boone, Logan and Lincoln counties free of charge.
MADISON — Boone Memorial Health (BMH) hosted its second annual Drive-Through Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 21 at Scott High School in West Madison.
Beyond Boone County citizens, the event served members of communities in Lincoln and Logan counties.
BMH’s dietary department prepared a total of 2,473 hot, ready-to-eat meals, which were packaged and distributed to community members free of charge by the volunteers in under three hours.
More than 80 volunteers participated, including BMH employees and BMH Auxiliary members, as well as students and staff from Boone County Schools. Last year’s inaugural Drive-Through Community Thanksgiving Dinner served over 1,700 meals.
“The turn-out this year was amazing,” said BMH Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood. “The past few years have been especially difficult for many in our area. As a non-profit health system, we feel it is our social responsibility to give back to our community in every way possible, particularly during the holidays. I applaud our BMH personnel and all the volunteers who came out today to bring people together and celebrate those things we are all thankful for — family and community.”
The event was held in collaboration with the City of Madison, Town of Danville, Scott High School, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Boone County Emergency Management, and Madison Volunteer Fire Department.
“This was not just a Boone Memorial Health initiative — it was truly a community-driven effort,” said Ray Harrell, BMH General Counsel and Chief External Affairs Officer. “We are incredibly grateful to our local partners for not only donating their time and resources on the day of the event, but for coming to the table with us over the past several weeks to lend their expertise in planning and logistics to ensure traffic and distribution ran smoothly. To see our community come together to support one another with a warm meal and a smile was truly a wonderful thing.”
