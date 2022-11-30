Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20221130-cvn-bmh.jpg

Boone Memorial Health’s dietary department prepared a total of 2,473 hot, ready-to-eat meals, which were packaged and distributed to community members from Boone, Logan and Lincoln counties free of charge.

 Submitted photo

MADISON — Boone Memorial Health (BMH) hosted its second annual Drive-Through Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 21 at Scott High School in West Madison.

Beyond Boone County citizens, the event served members of communities in Lincoln and Logan counties.

