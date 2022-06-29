LOGAN — A Logan man was arrested June 23 after being served a warrant for negligent homicide regarding a November 2021 crash that killed one person.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, a warrant was issued for Joshua Bradley Akers, 24, of Logan on May 19. The complaint was signed by Magistrate Dwight Williamson.
According to the complaint, on Nov. 2, 2021, police responded to an accident with multiple entrapments in the Micco area of W.Va. 44. When police arrived, they saw two vehicles — a blue Nissan Rogue and a black Kia Soul — that appeared to have hit head on.
Both vehicles were severely damaged with all drivers and passengers trapped in both vehicles. After the vehicles were cut by responding fire departments, police say they removed a clear baggy with what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle Akers and his passenger were removed from.
Black weighing scales were also found, according to police.
In the other vehicle were four patients who were transported to Logan Regional Medical Center as trauma patients. One of the passengers, Shawn Chapman, 27, died from his injuries.
Following the initial investigation in November 2021, police spoke with Akers, who stated that he was headed south on W.Va. 44 when he dropped a napkin in the floor of the vehicle. He told police that he picked up the napkin, and when he looked up, he was in the opposite lane, causing him to strike the other vehicle head on.
While talking to Akers at that time, police say he denied knowing anything about the meth and said the vehicle belonged to his passenger.
Akers has been charged with negligent homicide. He is currently out of jail on bail.