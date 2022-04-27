CHARLESTON — As sober living or recovery houses and property owners try to find a happy medium for existing together in neighborhoods throughout West Virginia, state lawmakers are working during their interim sessions to figure out a solution.
The Joint Committee on Health was scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, in Charleston, for the first of many interim meetings this week. The committee will hear from Emily Birckhead, executive director of the West Virginia Alliance for Recovery Residence on the status of the alliance.
In March, Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, vice chair of the committee; former West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Deputy Director Jeremiah Samples; Charlie Roskovensky, council to the health committee; and half a dozen East Pea Ridge community members met across the street from a sober living home and outpatient recovery business that is tucked between homes along Rosalind Road near Barboursville.
The home housed employees from a local restaurant before the recovery house and outpatient therapy business moved in.
Neighbors were given tours and assured of the organization’s commitment to safety and sober living. However, as staff turnover occurred at the facility, problems arose — ranging from a cat being run over, increases in foot and street traffic, and noise levels — and their tolerance lessened.
Some of the neighbors said they were more concerned with the treatment of patients and their medical information.
Tiffany Santiago, executive director for West Virginia Family Support and Rehabilitation, which has an office at the location, said a lot of fears are in the stereotypes that come from people recovering from drug or alcohol addiction, or mental health issues. They are trying to break down those fears and help get people back on their feet to become productive members of society, she said.
Santiago said while her business is located at the same house as the sober living facility, the home is split in two. They do contracted services for Shirley Temple transitional homes — as well as in the community — but are separate businesses.
Neighbors said they were given a tour of the recovery home facility when it opened and it seemed like a positive resource, but high staff turnover has left them weary. They said there has been a lot more street and foot traffic in the neighborhood and neighbors have all gotten security cameras to protect themselves.
Homeowners said there have been several occasions when the facility’s residents come to their porch seeking something. One man who appeared to be under mental distress went to the homes and attempted to get into houses, while seeking emergency help.
“The police told me to leave your doors locked. Don’t answer your door to anybody. You can put up a ‘no trespassing’ sign and then you can have them arrested, or you can stand your ground,” said Sara Strohmeyer, who lives across the street from the home.
Strohmeyer said when she took her concern to the facility, an employee said if anyone ever came to her house in that manner, she would have reacted with force under the principle of castle doctrine.
Strohmeyer said she has a family member who died of an overdose and she wants anyone facing opioid use disorder to get help.
“They weren’t helping these people over there because when that guy came here, I called and I talked to the people. They told me all of his stuff. They told me what was wrong with him. They told me his name. They violated HIPAA law,” she said. “I knew he was a paranoid schizophrenic. I knew where he came from in Kentucky. I knew his name.”
Samples, who has since left his job with DHHR, said lawmakers have to find a balance in society where people can have a safe place in which to recover and communities aren’t subjected to negative effects of that process.
“Y’all are paying ... for at least their governmental services. It’s taxpayers. We’re all helping support that. And so we have to find some type of balance,” he said. “I wonder if we should just sit down with folks from the congressional delegation as well. And say, ‘Here’s ... how far the state can go.’ Yeah. And here’s where the federal law needs to be (moved).”
The business offers mental health and drug and alcohol recovery services, as well as family and trauma-based therapy. While it currently does not offer medical assisted treatment, they are looking to potentially do that in the future, Santiago said.
They also have offices in Huntington, Parkersburg, Charleston and Buckhannon, West Virginia, and are looking to expand in the future.
The home provides services to people after they have been through extensive drug and alcohol detox or rehabilitation. The Herald-Dispatch was unable to speak to anyone from the home before publication.
Santiago said, while she cannot speak for the recovery home, the incidents of the cat’s death and speeding in the neighborhood had been addressed. She said the business has been undergoing restructuring with staff, but she makes sure to notify the staff when complaints and concerns are brought up, out of respect for the neighborhood.
“We are trying to be as hospitable as possible. We have been here for a couple of years with very little — you know — issues with the community,” she said.
She added that the state Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification, DHHR and others keep a close eye on their businesses.
“To even be in that community, we actually had to get all of the credentialing and everything (from) the city to be able to operate in that area,” she said.
She said the business wants to coexist with neighboring homeowners and make sure everyone feels safe and understands the clients are not a stereotype.
“We never want to become a nuisance or hassle to anyone and we are always open, like I’ve addressed with multiple community members,” she said. “They have my phone number. They’ve contacted me. I was just there talking to someone outside, so we do have that open communication.”
Keith Gonzales, another neighbor, asked how the business was able to move into the neighborhood.
“How are they able to just come into a neighborhood unannounced, no public hearing (where) anybody like us can speak our concerns about why we don’t want it there,” he said.
Samples said the commissioner for the Bureau of Behavioral Health receives a lot of complaints about support and rehabilitation services businesses. Rohrbach said there are a lot of things in federal law that get taken advantage of, as far as the Fair Housing Act and Americans with Disabilities Act goes.
“Under those two, people in recovery are a protected class and a lot of the laws don’t apply that would apply to other businesses. We’re trying to get the federal government to (take another look) at some of those exemptions,” he said. “ Because that’s when we go to the recovery houses. That’s the first thing they talk about is, you can’t do anything because it’s protected.”