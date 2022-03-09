LOGAN — A new mobile app called Logan County Info allows local residents to report issues and keep up to date with events and other county happenings.
Ray Perry, the county’s code enforcement officer, unveiled the app during Monday’s Logan County Commission meeting. The app was developed using software by GoGov, a company that deals exclusively with governmental bodies such as the Logan County Commission.
Perry said residents may file a complaint through the app and the county will receive it almost instantly. He used an example of a barking dog, saying someone may report a complaint about the dog, which will then be passed on to the county’s animal control officer.
Complaints sent through the app are anonymous, Perry said. Users may sign up with either an email address or their phone number, and a reply will automatically be sent once something is done.
Additionally, officials can use the app to keep residents informed on weather alerts such as storm and flood warnings, or for events like the West Virginia Freedom Festival in Logan or the Apple Butter Festival in Chapmanville.
The app already has 130 dilapidated properties in its system and around 27 that people have just recently sent in, Perry said. Perry noted that even if an individual doesn’t provide a physical address, photos taken can be geotagged in order to locate the property.
“I would encourage everybody to download the app,” Perry said. “If people live in California and they own property on Mud Fork, they can download the app. If somebody sends them a picture of their neighbor who is nasty and they’re maintaining their property remotely, they can file a complaint as long as it’s within the limits of the county.”
The app is available on both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.