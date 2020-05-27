LOGAN — The string of new businesses in Logan’s downtown area will continue with the opening of a new barbershop and salon in early June.
Troy Brickey plans to open his new business, Brick’s Cuts, at 202 Dingess St., by the second week of June after three months of remodeling the building space, which previously housed Brenda’s Variety Store and More next to Apex Printing Solutions. Formerly a barber at Beautylicious in Holden, Brickey said he hopes he can inspire even more businesses to open in his native Logan.
“I got to looking at Logan, as far as downtown Logan, and seen a lot of empty buildings. So I thought maybe I could help out with opening up another business down here and, hopefully, it’ll draw attention when people come get their hair cut, and they see the empty buildings, maybe it will put in their mind to open up another business and get things started,” Brickey said.
Brickey has remodeled the entire space to fit three barber chairs. He said the shop will have three barbers on hand and likely a salon at some point.
Brickey said he hopes to get enough clients to open another shop in another building nearby. His determination has not slowed even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You gotta walk through the storm, baby, gotta walk through the storm,” Brickey said. “You know, if I don’t succeed, at least I tried, that’s all I can say. If it don’t work out, then I still got a building. I can turn it into something else, but I’m pushing to keep the barber shop here and get clientele and make new friends and build from there.”
Brickey said he hopes to keep his shop open later than usual. Also a coal miner by trade, Brickey said that decision stemmed from wanting to help out people who may have a more difficult time getting a haircut due to work schedules.
“It’s for people that work late. They get off after 5 o’clock or 4 o’clock, you know, instead of rushing and getting their kids down here, they still got time to go home, eat, do what they need to do, and come in and get a shave, cut or whatever they need in a barber shop,” Brickey said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Brickey’s business will begin by taking appointments like other barbershops and hair salons around the state. The building will be able to hold at least four people and keep them six feet apart at the same time, he said.
When the business opens, Brickey said a phone number will be posted on the door.