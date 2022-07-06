LOGAN — Hwy 119 Buffet and Grill, a new restaurant featuring a wide menu of both Asian and American food, will open its doors to the public Friday, July 8, at the old Gatti’s Pizza location at the Fountain Place Mall.
The restaurant is owned by Adona and Willie Blankenship, a couple from Varney near Delbarton in Mingo County. Since 2016, Adona Blankenship has owned and operated the Varney Snack Shack, which offers a menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, appetizers and other specials.
Adona said the two had been looking to expand into the Logan area and was encouraged to do it after a local doctor visited the Varney Snack Shack. A few connections put the two in touch with Diana Barnette, who owned the Gatti’s building. Gatti’s closed its doors in December 2020.
She said it was her dream to have a buffet-style restaurant, which the Gatti’s building was already equipped for.
“We told her that we would like to look at it,” Adona Blankenship said. “We set up a schedule, and we looked at the place, and we fell in love. This is what we want.”
Adona is a native of the Phillipines. She has lived in Varney since marrying Willie and immigrating to the United States in 2006.
For several years, she worked as an assistant manager at Taco Bell in South Williamson, Kentucky.
After that, she worked at Food City in South Williamson, where she said she learned how to cook and bake. After Food City, she worked at Walmart for six months.
Staying true to both her Filipino and her American heritage, Adona said Hwy 119 will include a wide variety of menu items and buffets of Asian American food and pizza. The menu will also include most of what’s offered at the Varney Snack Shack such as sandwiches, appetizers, salads, dinners and desserts.
“The Asian buffet, it varies all the time,” Adona said. “It depends on the availability, what ingredients are available, so for right now, for opening day, of course we’re going to have fried rice, you know, and pork and egg rolls. We also have the pork adobo, which is the most popular in the Phillipines. We also have the chicken, chicken teriyaki and our Asian spaghetti.”
The two plan to add a backstage area that will offer space for karaoke and live music, a pool table, cornhole boards and a patio.
“We plan to put a patio there that you can sit there and chairs and tables and have a firepit in there and have a fence in it,” Adona said. “When we travel, you know, we like to sit outside the hotel and relax there, so that’s what we want, you know, after our crazy day, we would like to sit outside and relax there, even though it’s just right there. The ambience outside just makes it more relaxing to you.”
Willie Blankenship said he plans to bring his love of classic cars to the parking lot.
“I’ve got a lot of buddies from Harts Creek and Chapmanville, and I love old cars, and I’ve been fooling with them for years and restoring them, so we’re going to plan on having a car show every third Saturday of the month, and then we’re going to have some cruise-ins,” Willie said. “That’ll bring business in and plus, we’ll have fun, too, looking at the old cars and checking them out.
“We’re excited,” Willie added. “We love this kind of business. She always wanted to have a big place, so we’ve got it.”
The grand opening for the restaurant is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, July 8. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, follow the Hwy 119 Buffet and Grill on Facebook.