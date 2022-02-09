CHAPMANVILLE — There’s a new place in Chapmanville where lovers of off-roading can get parts and accessories for their vehicles.
Outpost Off-Road, located in the American Legion Post 103 building on Main Street in Chapmanville, opened its doors just shy of three weeks ago, but its owner, Lee Goodman, started the business in May 2021 from the garage of his home on Crawley Creek. Goodman, a rider himself, said he felt inspired to open a business since the Chapmanville area didn’t have many options.
“I have people who come in all the time and say, ‘Man, this is awesome you opened this up,’ ” Goodman said. “People are excited about it, and there’s nothing in Chapmanville, you know, it’s done awesome. People will come in and say, ‘How long have you been down here? I didn’t know you were down here,’ so I think it’s going to do really good, I believe.”
Outpost Off-Road offers some of the leading parts and accessories brands in the industry for side-by-sides, dirtbikes and ATVs. SuperATV, Trinity Racing, FLY Racing, Sedona Wheel & Tire, Raceline, DynoJet, IBEXX clutches and Assault Industries are just a few of brands Goodman offers at Outpost Off-Road.
Although off-road parts and accessories are the primary customer base, Goodman also has full access to parts and accessories for all types of powersports from woods, street and even on the water.
Goodman, who still works full-time as an underground coal miner for the Mountain Laurel Mine on night shift, also sometimes offers installs of the equipment as well if he can find the time. Although the building he is in doesn’t currently have a garage bay on it where he can get the vehicles inside, he does have a power machine to mount tires on wheels and a jack to do other work.
“I can’t do it inside, which I don’t care,” Goodman said. “As long as it ain’t raining or nothing, it ain’t hardly nothing, but it would be convenient to just pull it in the building and do it. It’s not like a huge inconvenience as far as tires and stuff, but if you’re looking at servicing one or changing an axle or something like that, you’d probably rather be inside in case it starts raining.”
If the business ends up doing well enough, which he said he thinks it will, Goodman is considering asking his landlords if he could install a bay or a set of double doors so he can pull an off-road vehicle inside.
Located at 679 Main St. in Chapmanville, Goodman said he found the location one day when he drove by it on the way to the post office to ship parts to a customer in Tennessee and saw a “for rent” sign on the window.
“I said Main Street on Chapmanville, you know what I mean, how bad could it be?” Goodman said. “I know there’s no way to get them inside is what I’m thinking, but I mean, I’m right here on Main St. on Chapmanville. I showed my wife a picture of it and I said, ‘What do you think?’ and she said, ‘Let’s do it,’ and to be honest with you, I wasn’t ready to make that jump, but in my head, I’m thinking, ‘When’s the next time something on Main Street is going to be available to rent, you know what I mean?’ It’s not like there’s buildings open everywhere. I just went ahead and made the jump and it’s been awesome.”
Looking forward to the future, Goodman said he hopes to expand into the side-by-side and cabin rental industry for tourists. He said locals still come first in his mind, however.
“Primarily, my focus is on local people, really, to be honest with you,” Goodman said. “It seems like everybody wants to cater to the people out of state and stuff, but they just kind of take the locals when they come or whatever, but to me, I mean, I know these people. I ride with them, I work with them, so to me, the local people are more of my target, but in the future, I would like to branch out in sort of the cabins and side-by-side rentals and stuff to the trail riders and the people coming in to visit.”
Due to also working a full-time job, hours at Outpost Off-Road can vary. Goodman said it is best to contact him at 304-688-7055 or on the business’s Facebook page at Outpost Off-Road.