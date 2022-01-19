CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville’s new town website, which will provide resources such as announcements, a business directory, town official information, the ability to provide comments and other services, is nearing its launch.
In August, the Chapmanville Town Council voted to hire SR Creativ to develop a town website. SR Creativ is a West Virginia based creative design and development company owned by Blake Runyon and Alex Sypolt, both of whom are natives of the area.
Throughout the past several council meetings, Runyon attended to field questions and comments from council members regarding the website, as well as demonstrate its progress. Runyon has used a service known as sitepreviewing.com, which has allowed the council members to view the website before its launch and make comments along the way.
During the council’s regular session Tuesday, Jan. 11, Runyon said the website is within days of being launched to the public. He said the website’s design only needs a few more photos and information added, as well as a transfer of its domain, which takes time due to internet security protocols.
“All we’re waiting on is the transfer of the domain, and I’ve been in close contact with our provider,” Runyon said. “It takes around five to seven days to get it transferred.”
The town paid $3,800 to SR Creativ to develop the website. The company was chosen over two other proposals presented by JJN Multimedia and DigiCom Strategies. SR Creativ will manage the website while someone from the town will be responsible for making announcements and adding other content.