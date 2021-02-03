LOGAN — The City of Logan Police Department gained a new police chief and two new officers during a swearing-in ceremony at city hall Monday, Feb. 1.
James “J.B.” Frye, a retired trooper with the West Virginia State Police, took the oath to become the city’s new police chief, succeeding Paul “P.D.” Clemens, who became Logan County’s Sheriff on Jan. 1. City officials announced their choice of Frye to serve as police chief on Jan. 12, following a lengthy interview process of six applicants.
His predecessor Clemens, Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci, several WVSP colleagues and his family attended.
After Frye was sworn in, Michael Shaun Hall and Ryan Allen then took oaths to become patrolmen for the department.
All three of the oaths were administered by Tim Armstead, an associate justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.