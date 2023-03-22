Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Harrison Power Station

FirstEnergy’s Harrison Power Station in Harrison County is part of the state's fleet of coal-fired plants facing an increasingly uncertain future with two laws accelerating the energy transition and a wide array of health and economic benefits projected to come from it per a new report.   

 FirstEnergy courtesy photo

Researchers at a United States Department of Energy national laboratory have found that two landmark climate and sustainable energy laws enacted since 2021 could double the nation’s share of clean electricity by 2030.

A new report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates avoided sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act will prevent 4,200 to 18,000 premature deaths and $45 billion to $190 billion in health damages.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you