By CHRIS WOOD
For The Logan Banner
LOGAN - On May 4, the doors of the Just-Us Furniture & Consignment Shop will open to the public at 209 Stratton St. in downtown Logan. After 20 years of working as a postal clerk at the Logan Post Office, Kim Justice - along with her husband and partner, John Justice - is going into business for herself.
The idea behind the shop came to Justice when she took some consignments to Thrifty Threads in Chapmanville, only to discover that it would be closing in three months.
"So the wheels just started turning," Justice said, "and everything just started falling into place. Everybody I talked to thought it was a good idea."
The word "consignment," in Justice's terms, "means that you can bring me your work - gently used clothing, purses, shoes, children's clothes, children's shoes - and I take them on a consignment period, a period of time. When I sell them, we split the money fifty-fifty."
She calls it a good way to make extra money, especially for those who have closets and cabinets full of unwanted clothes, shoes and other accessories.
"I really didn't write a specific period in my contract," said Justice. "I just wrote in my contract that I would do my best to display the products in a desirable way to make them as salable as possible."
Items that are unsalable, however, will be donated to local churches and charity groups. "They may need the items that I can't sell," Justice explained.
Furniture, on the other hand, is not on consignment. "It is just pieces that I have bought to put in the store," said Justice. "... There's a bit of everything." Aside from wooden cabinets and bed frames, the store also features racks of shoes, clothes, and handbags.
"Good quality used furniture. Good quality purses, shoes, clothes," Justice observed. "Some people can't afford designer bags and designer clothes. They may be able to afford it if it's a fraction of the price in a consignment shop. "
When it comes to sales, however, cost is always a contributing factor. "I'm going to try and keep it as budget-friendly as possible," Justice said. "I think there'll be something for everybody to look at. The inventory will change constantly, so you'll just have to keep watch on the store."
For more information or to keep up with changes being made to the store, call the store at 304-792-9009 or visit Just-Us Furniture & Consignment on Facebook. Business hours have yet to be determined.
"It's got 500 people already following it or liking it," Justice beamed. "I'm going to advertise as much as I can on that and keep everybody in the loop of new things we get. Everybody had a real positive feedback of the things that I put in the window a couple of weeks ago. I'm excited to get new consigners. I'm looking for consigners."
To leave a consignment with Justice, call the business phone or contact her Facebook page in order to schedule an appointment.
Kim Justice also appreciated the help she received from people in the community. Among them were
Kevin Marcum, who took Justice to her first furniture auction; Dennis and Shirley Butcher, former proprietors of Thrifty Threads in Chapmanville, for showing her the ropes and selling her some equipment; Chester Stapleton, owner of Gold Town next door, who offered Justice an affordable rent for her business; and Mayor Sarafino Nolletti and City Clerk Amber Viars who were encouraging about bringing new businesses to town.
"Everybody has helped so much to try to get new things in Logan," said Justice, "so I'm hoping it's going to be a good thing."