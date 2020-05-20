LOGAN — For those in Logan in need of new and affordable rent-to-own furniture, there is a new option.
Near Me Furniture Store has opened its doors at 204 Main St., in downtown Logan in the old Don Elkins Music space. The store is owned and operated by brothers James Hardin and Caleb McDonald, both members of the City of Logan Fire Department
“We’re both raised here in Logan,” McDonald said. “We’ve lived here pretty much our entire lives.”
McDonald worked for a furniture chain store in the past.
“I didn’t like the way a chain store made you treat neighbors and people that you lived with,” he said.
Then one night at home, McDonald had an idea.
“I said, ‘James, what do you think about opening a furniture store?’ ” McDonald said. “And then, it kind of just started from there.”
The brothers say they check what other stores have priced their merchandise before putting a lower price on their own.
“We’re not in it to get rich,” McDonald said.
The furniture is high-quality wood, with the 100% Made in America stamp on it. In addition to furniture, the store also has appliances. A Whirlpool washer/dryer set is $90 a month. The store offers an array of refrigerators that meet individual to family-sized needs. Stoves start at $73 a month.
Genuine leather reclining sofas are $15.74 a week. Sectional sofas are $85.55 a month. The store offers tables that seat anywhere from two to several individuals. It also has beds in different sizes.
The store provides free delivery and offers weekly payments. It has six-month, same-as-cash pricing on merchandise. It also offers 18-month financing options.
Store hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Social distancing is practiced.
For more information, call 304-688-9618, or visit Near Me Furniture Rentals LLC on Facebook.
“We’re just in it to make an honest living and let people sit on affordable furniture,” McDonald said.