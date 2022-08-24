PEACH CREEK — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday evening to unveil a new greenhouse at the Logan County Resource Center at Peach Creek.
The greenhouse will be used to grow and harvest fresh vegetables hydroponically year-round for the Hungry Lambs Food Initiative’s food pantry, which is located on the property. The greenhouse will also be an extra addition to the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center’s Fresh Start program, which gives those in substance abuse recovery a chance to harvest a garden.
Michelle Akers, director of the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center, said the greenhouse component will be in partnership with the West Virginia National Guard. She said participants from Logan, Lincoln and Mingo counties — the three counties the Fresh Start program is currently active in — will all get to be a part of it.
“We’ve had the garden for awhile now, so this just adds a greenhouse component,” Akers said. “The participants of Fresh Start will actually learn through a partnership we have with the National Guard. They are actually going to learn how to work in a greenhouse, how to run a greenhouse, soil management, all those different things.”
Fresh Start Program Coordinator Elly Donahue added that the greenhouse may enable participants to find solid work.
“The benefit is that our Fresh Start clients will be able to be greenhouse trained in this, and so it’ll teach them another aspect and get them another certification,” Donahue said. “Hopefully in the future, we’ll be able to hire some Fresh Start participants in to be able to run this for us, so that’ll take a workload off of us, which maybe will, in turn, get them a job with helping us do this, because this is a lot of work, and hopefully, we’ll be able to give back to the food pantry with fresh vegetables year-round, all the time.”
According to Akers, the greenhouse was funded through grant awards to the Hungry Lambs Food Initiative awarded by the Logan Healthcare Foundation, the Bernard McDonough Foundation and the Center for Rural Health Development. Funding from the grants totaled around $70,000, Akers said.
Akers said vegetables will hopefully begin being grown in the greenhouse by next week, as the electric was turned on Monday. She said more than 300 lettuce plants will be able to be grown at once inside the greenhouse, and Dutch buckets for tomato plants are on hand.
The greenhouse, along with the Fresh Start garden, is located at the Logan County Recovery Center at the old 84 Lumber just across the Peach Creek bridge.