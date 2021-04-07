Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Thanks to a federal grant, new hospital beds were added to Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s nursing program.

LOGAN — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has added new hospital beds to its nursing program, thanks to a federal grant.

The purpose of the Carl D. Perkins grant is to assist school districts and public two-year colleges in improving secondary and postsecondary-level career and technical education programs.

Southern’s nursing staff attended an in-service training Monday afternoon on the Logan Campus. A representative spoke about the functions and features of the new beds. Southern’s associate degree nursing program is designed to prepare graduates to practice as a registered nurse once licensure requirements are met as well as further academic study.

