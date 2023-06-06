LOGAN — Local artist Hannah Buskirk paints a portion of a new mural on the side of the American Legion Post 19 building on Water St. in Logan Monday afternoon. The mural will be the second she has painted on the side of the building, following the Agent Orange awareness one painted last fall. The new mural, when completed, will depict a soldier carrying another solider in a field of red poppy flowers, which is the official flower of The American Legion family to memorialize soldiers who fought and died during military service.
LOGAN — Local artist Hannah Buskirk paints a portion of a new mural on the side of the American Legion Post 19 building on Water St. in Logan Monday afternoon. The mural will be the second she has painted on the side of the building, following the Agent Orange awareness one painted last fall. The new mural, when completed, will depict a soldier carrying another solider in a field of red poppy flowers, which is the official flower of The American Legion family to memorialize soldiers who fought and died during military service.
LOGAN — Local artist Hannah Buskirk paints a portion of a new mural on the side of the American Legion Post 19 building on Water St. in Logan Monday afternoon. The mural will be the second she has painted on the side of the building, following the Agent Orange awareness one painted last fall. The new mural, when completed, will depict a soldier carrying another solider in a field of red poppy flowers, which is the {span}official flower of The American Legion family to memorialize soldiers who fought and died during military service.{/span}