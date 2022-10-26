LOGAN — A stroll through Logan may bring to attention an addition to the side of the American Legion Post 19 building.
The 96-year-old structure has welcomed the addition of a large new mural depicting two Vietnam soldiers with the 1962 Bell UH1-B “Huey” N98F helicopter that crashed in Logan County in June. The lower portion of the painting features an orange color symbolizing the tactical-use Rainbow Herbicide chemical used during Vietnam commonly known as “Agent Orange.”
In the lower left corner are the words “Logan American Legion Post 19” with its establishment year of 1926.
The mural was painted by local artist Hannah Buskirk, known for several others in the area like the Shawnee mural on the side of the laundromat on Stratton St. and the “Love Williamson” mural in downtown Williamson. Buskirk also has a painting perched on the inside of the Legion Post 19 building.
Buskirk began the mural Oct. 6 and in less than three weeks, it has all been completed except for a few minor touches. She said the mural is meant to honor veterans while also bringing awareness to the dangers caused by Agent Orange
“It’s to serve as a reminder of the sacrifices soldiers have made as well as to honor those whose lives have been impacted by Rainbow Herbicides,” Buskirk said.
One of the soldiers depicted in the painting also has an Ace of Spades card in his helmet. During the Vietnam War, the Ace of Spades became known as the “death card,” as American GIs would place one on a dead body or in a village as a form of psychological warfare with the enemy.
Post 19 Commander John Maynard said he hopes Buskirk will be able to paint more murals on the building in the future.
“I love it,” Maynard said. “If she can get a grant, we’ll have another one up there in another year. We might bring it up from Vietnam on up to another war.”
Buskirk said the two have discussed the possibility of painting a military timeline mural that would include all the well-known historical wars fought by the U.S. Military.
More information about Buskirk’s artwork, which is under the name Mothposs Studio, can be found on her website at mothposs.com.