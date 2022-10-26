Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — A stroll through Logan may bring to attention an addition to the side of the American Legion Post 19 building.

The 96-year-old structure has welcomed the addition of a large new mural depicting two Vietnam soldiers with the 1962 Bell UH1-B “Huey” N98F helicopter that crashed in Logan County in June. The lower portion of the painting features an orange color symbolizing the tactical-use Rainbow Herbicide chemical used during Vietnam commonly known as “Agent Orange.”

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you