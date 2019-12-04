LOGAN — A new business in downtown Logan offers a variety of low-priced products, notary service and even a photography studio.
Officially opening its doors on Monday, Nov. 25, Brenda’s Variety Store and More offers shoppers a wide variety of mostly new pallet products at lower prices than what can be found at the bigger retail stores. These products include kitchen items like coffee makers and pressure canners, hygiene products, baby products and more.
“My biggest goal is to help others,” said the store’s owner, Brenda Short. “You can go to Walmart and pay $150 for something, or you can come here and pay $50 for it. It’s always going to be a half-price cut down.”
The business also offers notary services at $5 per signature, and the back of the store is home to another offering — a photography studio, ran by Short’s daughter, Angel Adkins.
“It’s always been a dream to have a business with my daughter,” Short said, “so having her photography here with me just makes everything better.”
Adkins said her goal is to offer affordable professional photography services. Services offered by Adkins include photos of pets, family portraits, senior photos, engagements and events such as weddings.
“If you can name it, I’ll do it,” Adkins said.
Anyone interested in booking Adkins for photography services may stop in the store, reach her on Facebook at Angel Adkins Photography, or call her at 304-928-3820.
The store is located at 202 Dingess St., in downtown Logan. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Short says she hopes to expand the store at some point.
“Once I start profiting, I need to move on to a bigger location,” Short said. “This is just starting out with less overhead, but once I get bigger, I’m moving to a bigger building, so therefore, it’s going to help the community even more.”