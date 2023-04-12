LYBUYRN — After nearly a year of development, the new Par Mar convenience store and gas station at the Appalachian Outpost is set to open this Friday.
The location will be the first Par Mar store to open in Logan County. The Marietta, Ohio based company operates 215 locations throughout West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania and has seen a rapid expansion in the Mountain State alone over the past few years.
The store at the Appalachian Outpost is a spacious building that will include gas, diesel fuel, food items, and a restaurant style area. Inside are murals for the three mascots of the Logan County high schools — the Man Hillbillies, the Logan Wildcats, and the Chapmanville Tigers — along with one in tribute to coal miners.
“When we worked out the agreement, we wanted to be special,” said Diana Barnette, co-owner of the Outpost. “We wanted it to look like the best Par Mar store they had. It’s a really nice store.”
The store will be supplied by BP gas and a convenient diesel fueling station for large trucks is included on the side, which Barnette noted will be convenient for those working in the coal mines near the property.
Barnette said the store’s opening will fulfil another one of the several visions she had for the Appalachian Outpost property when she first purchased it in 2018. The property is still remembered by locals as the old Rita Mall, or Midway Plaza.
“When we first bought the place, we had envisioned a gas station,” Barnette said. “We knew that that was lacking. Think about it — you have to go into Man. I always forget to get gas. You have to stop by Logan, or you go can go all the way into Man and you have go down into the town, so we needed a gas station on that little strip. That’s one of the things that we knew we wanted to go in there in the beginning.”
The new Par Mar will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday. Appalachian Outpost is located between Logan and Man off new W.Va. 10.