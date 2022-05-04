LOGAN — A new program through the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center known as Project Empower aims to reduce the prevalence of neonatal abstinence syndrome, a condition caused when a baby withdraws from drugs exposed to it in the womb before birth.
Started in 2021 and funded with the support of a $499,943.48 award from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Project Empower provides family planning and treatment support to pregnant and parenting individuals who might be impacted by a substance abuse problem.
Project Empower is also a partnership among several organizations:
- The Southwestern Regional Day Report Center provides peer support, counseling, Parent Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) workshops and care coordination.
- Logan Regional Medical Center provides family planning and reproductive health services and prenatal and postnatal care.
- The Coalfield Health Center provides workshop classes known as “Time Out for Me!” as well as family planning and reproductive services.
- West Virginia University provides essential training, research and support for Project Empower’s partners and Parent Child Interaction Therapy workshops.
Referrals for the program typically come through Logan Regional Medical Center through the office of Dr. Emad Mousa, OBGYN, according to supervised psychologist, therapist and Project Empower team leader Jeannie Curry.
The project is for three years and as of April 2022, it has 47 active participants with a growing list of new referrals each week.
“The hospital takes care of the babies, obviously, and usually Child Protective Services becomes actively involved at that time,” said Michelle Akers, director of the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center. “Our job is to support the mother and to get the mother on track so that if and when the baby does get to come back to her, she’s ready to be an involved and active and successful parent.”
Throughout the program, participants can earn “Mommy Dollars” for completing various tasks such as attending their first OB appointment, completing an assessment with Project Empower, completing a pregnancy preparedness class, registering with WIC, registering with HUD or secure safe housing and more. Mommy Dollars can be used to buy items like restaurant gift cards, gasoline cards movie tickets, hygiene products, maternity gowns, maternity pants, baby outfits and baby bottles.
The ultimate prize — 100 Mommy Dollars — is a full baby shower.
Participants are also required to complete a pregnancy checklist that includes several tasks such as registering with a food pantry and food stamps (EBT), Narcan training and receiving a box of Narcan, applying with HUD or arranging safe housing, obstetrician appointments and registering with several workshops like the Gabriel Project and Birth to Three.
According to a recent study cited by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources from 2018, 5% of all babies born in the state in a single year suffered from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, with Logan County being above that average at 6.63%. Logan Regional Medical Central reported that 23% of babies born in Logan County in 2017 had intrauterine substance exposure, meaning the mother self-reported substance use or screened positively for it.
To learn more about Project Empower, call 304-792-9766, 304-792-9480 or 304-792-8689. Project Empower services are open to any individual of any age who has a problem with substance use, and there is no fee for the services. All participant information is confidential.