LOGAN — While Veterans Day is usually celebrated as a day to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, a new independent film that takes a look at some of the uglier effects war can cause is set to be screened locally.
At 7 p.m. on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, a new documentary film titled “Homemade” will be screened at the Fountain Place Cinema 8 movie theater at 102 George Kostas Drive in Logan. The film follows decorated Force Reconnaissance Marine Adam Sorensen as he deals with the effects that post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a traumatic brain injury and a crippling struggle with addiction has on his marriage, family and work.
Sorensen was injured by an IUD blast in Afghanistan in 2010, suffering from a concussion and loads of shrapnel in his back. Another individual in Sorensen’s platoon, who also appears in the film, lost both of his legs during the blast.
After he came home, Sorensen stayed in the U.S. Marine Corps and began training Rangers in Columbus, Georgia. That’s when the filmmakers first met him.
Danielle Bernstein, producer, co-director and editor of “Homemade,” said the newly married Sorensen was doing very well at that time, with no signs of PTSD. With the permission of Sorensen and his wife, Victoria, the film crew began to follow him and his family over the course of six years as he transitioned into civilian life.
Bernstein adds that throughout the film, viewers can see the downward progression Sorensen takes as his PTSD symptoms worsen, eventually leading to him being prescribed more than 25 medications and his wife leaving the marriage. Bernstein adds that such a realistic depiction highlights often lesser-discussed issues, such as a nationwide culture of over-prescribing and high divorce rates in marriages of former service members suffering from mental issues due to battle.
“According to Blue Star Families, 80% of marriages after a TBI end in divorce, so her decision to leave is actually a very common decision,” Bernstein said. “It’s just not really represented much in media, so we thought it was a really important aspect of just what’s happening to military families and why it’s happening.”
Eventually, Sorensen is treated with the help of the Wounded Warriors Project after a suicide attempt, all while “Homemade” continues to follow him throughout his recovery. Both Bernstein and Jason Maris, the film’s director and director of photography, say they hope the film opens up productive dialogues about the transition from active duty to civilian life.
“Since we’ve shown the film, it is extremely disconcerting, actually, how many people identify with Adam and Victoria’s story so intimately, from both a military and a civilian perspective,” Bernstein said. “In the military community where this story is common, we really hope the conversation started by this film helps change that. We’d like this story to be very uncommon and that people who are transition from active duty to civilian life don’t suffer so much isolation and misdiagnosis in certain ways.”
“Homemade” is being screened in select markets across the U.S. this Veterans Day weekend. Several of the screenings, including the one in Logan, have been selected as part of an initiative to show the film in smaller towns and communities that have a large veteran population.
“We have an amazing booking agent who identified communities and areas that have military presence, and also just places that wouldn’t necessarily screen the film if we weren’t told,” Bernstein said. “We just want it to get into every kind of community, not just big cities.”
Following the film’s screening, there will be a panel discussion and question and answer session.
“Homemade” was produced by Clear Films Productions. To learn more about the film, visit www.homemadethefilm.com.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.