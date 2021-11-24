The ribbon is cut to Wild and Wonderful Smoke at the Fountain Place Mall Monday afternoon. From left, Diana Barnette, Debrina Williams, Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, Jonathan Dotson, Makayla Dotson, Greg Dotson and Jeannie Dotson.
LOGAN — The Fountain Place Mall in Logan welcomed a new business Monday with the grand opening of Wild and Wonderful Smoke, a shop that offers just about anything related to recreational smoking.
Owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Jonathan and Makayla Dotson, Wild and Wonderful Smoke offers CBD, Kratom, Kava, hemp products for both pets and humans, Delta 8 THC and nicotine disposables, self-rolling tobacco and water pipes.
Wild and Wonderful Smoke is also a retailer for the West Virginia Lottery.
Monday was the first day in business for the shop. The Dotsons began the process of opening the business in November 2020. The grand opening ceremony was attended by several local officials, including Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette and Logan County Chamber of Commerce/Hatfield and McCoy CVB Director Debrina Williams.
“It’s just something that I’m pretty knowledgeable in, and I just kind of wanted to bring other products to Logan,” Jonathan Dotson said. “Some of the products offer, like, wellness benefits, and I just think the City of Logan and the county of Logan need more businesses to help out.”
Wild and Wonderful Smoke is located at 108 Nick Savas Ave., Logan, at the Fountain Place Mall in the spot formerly home to Mattress Warehouse. The shop will be open from 7 a.m.-3 a.m. Monday through Sunday.