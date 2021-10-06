Surrounded by city officials, family, friends and current students from Logan High School, Logan music icon Don Elkins and Logan High School Principal Kelly Stanley cut the ribbon to the new “Welcome to The Island” sign on Monday, Oct. 4.
LOGAN — The new sign to “The Island” in Logan was officially dedicated to longtime music educator and businessman Don Elkins during a ceremony Monday.
Just before school began in late August, a “Welcome to The Island” sign was installed at the bridge that enters Midelburg Island in Logan from the Water Street side near Wendy’s. The bottom of the sign reads, “In Honor of Don Elkins — Marching Band Director 1962-1969.”
With his wife, children, city officials, students from Logan High School including the band, old friends and others, the sign was officially dedicated to Elkins during a Monday afternoon ceremony.
During his tenure as Logan High School’s band director in the 1960s, Elkins took the program to new heights, and it was even invited to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City in 1966. Following his band director days, Elkins was a well-known businessman in the Logan community, having owned and operated Don Elkins Music in downtown Logan for four decades.
Mayor Serafino Nolletti reflected on Elkins’ achievements and his personal relationship with him and his family throughout the years. Nolletti said the ceremony was just one way Elkins could be honored by the city.
“He’s just a great human, individual … his whole family, I’ve known all my life,” Nolletti said. “Don was my first band director in the sixth grade. I never was in his high school band, but I’ve just always had respect for the man, and the whole community has always respected Don Elkins because of his education and his music education and what he did during his years over at Logan High School, and continuing what he did when he opened Don Elkins Music for 40 years. He took care of a lot of kids, a lot of kids in his lifetime, and this is just something that we thought that we could do to honor him and his great achievements that he had in his long, long career as a band director and a businessman in Logan.”
Nolletti said another “Welcome to The Island” sign will be installed at the other entrance bridge near Walgreen’s and the Logan County 911 Center. It will be identical to the one currently in place.