WEST LOGAN — There’s a new antique and gift shop in town.
Located in the old Stop and Go building in West Logan at the mouth of the Peach Creek intersection, the Vintage Sisters store offers a mix of home décor items, antiques, jewelry and more. Products include Fusion Mineral Paint, Ginger Snaps jewelry, decorative items based on season, quilts, throw blankets, signs, flavored coffees and dips, candies, handmade floral items and more.
Owner Pam Kazee previously ran a booth for such items in an antique shop in Grayson, Kentucky. After that store’s owners chose to do something different, Kazee decided to bring her vision to the Logan area.
“I just wanted to bring something to the area that would offer gifts year-round, nice little gifts at a really good price,” Kazee said.
The store has officially been open full-time for two weeks now, and Kazee says her business has been well-received by the community. Although the store’s hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays, she says that didn’t stop people from coming in on Monday of her second week in business.
“We’re really blessed,” Kazee said. “We’ve had people in and out every day. ... I just came down to paint that last Monday, and there was so many people coming in that I just said, ‘Turn on the lights and stay,’ so we were here all six days.”
Looking forward, Kazee said she wants to add a few more jewelry lines and offer her handmade floral items for funeral arrangements. Seasonal products will be added, such as gardening products during the summer months.
Kazee said she’d also like to expand on her offering of antique items, which have always been of interest to her. So far, she has sold a vanity dated to December 1923, and inside her store is a 120-plus-year-old bed.
She said there’s some space in the back of the store that can be used to house more antique items for sale — either in original or restored condition.
“I don’t want to leave this location,” Kazee said. “We’re blessed to have this location. It’s a perfect location.”
Kazee also hopes to open a snack shop offering things like sandwiches and ice cream across the street in a space inside the old Mathis Motel/Mountain Trail Inn location, which is being renovated for business space by Country Roads Development, LLC. She says she has met with the building’s owner, David Gore, to try to map out the space she wants to use, and she hopes to have that open by March 2021.
“We really appreciate the support of the community,” Kazee said. “Like I said, shopping small, shopping local, I think, is the way to go. There’s a lot of nice gift shops. There’s a couple of them in town that are wonderful that I support myself, and they have a lot of things that I don’t carry and I’m not going to carry. Like I said, a lot of antiques — the paint, a lot of the home décor things, is where I’m staying, and a few pieces of jewelry, the coffees and just specialty items like that. I don’t want a lot of, just the, everyday things you walk in other places and see.”