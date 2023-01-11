LOGAN — Participants of the Logan Regional Community Band, yet another music effort formed in the wake of the absence of a band program at Logan High School, gathered in the Logan High band room Monday evening for their first rehearsal.
The new band has been formed as a side umbrella of the Logan Expeditionary Band, which was the effort that came together this past fall to fill in the gap for a pep band during football season. Like the Expeditionary Band, the Logan Regional Community Band is an all-volunteer group consisting of school alumni and various other individuals interested in performing.
Monday night’s rehearsal was held inside the Logan High School band room, which is an all too familiar location for the person directing, Ellen Woods Ramey. Logan High School was the first school in Ramey’s long career in music education, where she served as band director from 1983-87.
After earning her master’s degree and teaching in other areas including Kentucky, Ramey returned to Logan High School in 2012, where she taught vocal music until 2017. The Nitro native now teaches at George Washington High School in Kanawha County, but despite all the places she’s been, Ramey still refers to Logan as home, and says that helping out with the formation of a community band is just one way she feels she can give back.
“I spent my first five years here,” Ramey said, “and it’s really true what they say — you can take the girl out of Logan, but you can’t take the Logan out of the girl … what this community brings and the people in this community, there is just nothing like it. I’ve taught in a lot of places, I’ve been with a lot of groups, I’ve been in a lot of fancy, different things, but it’s the chance to give back to a community that has given me so much, and to address not only the trying times that we’re seeing in our secondary schools with both vocal and instrumental music … but to also fill a void in this community.”
Unlike the original Expeditionary Band, which focused primarily on football season, the goal of the Logan Regional Community Band is more of a communitywide effort that may even perform concerts both locally and regionally. Ramey said she hopes the efforts will help further spark interest in music education and programs.
“It revitalized me in a lot of ways. It’s been a long time since I’ve been on that podium,” Ramey said, referring to Monday’s rehearsal. “I’ve been doing vocal music and different things. It’s just a real passion, and I’m hoping that it’s something the community will accept and enjoy and will grow throughout the coalfields, but also will be a starting point and an advocate for why we need good music and arts programs in our secondary schools and how we do that curricularly,{span} {/span}and how we do that and how we attract good teachers to Logan County.”
Ramey said she can even envision the band being involved at festivals like the West Virginia Freedom Festival in Logan and the Sternwheel Regatta in Charleston much like other community bands in the region do. She said she also wants to see the band perform at this year’s Logan High School graduation commencement.
“I very much want to see us play graduation at Logan High School,” Ramey said. “I’m going to approach Mrs. (Principal Kelly) Stanley about it. I want to see a quality band play for graduation, and that’s not something that we’ve seen in a very, very long time here, with respect to all that have come before me, but by golly, I want to fix this, and I want people to come into Willie Akers Arena and have that experience that nobody else has until you go to Logan High School.”
1962 Logan High School graduate Fred Rushden was one of the individuals present for the Logan Regional Community Band’s first rehearsal Monday night. Rushden began performing alongside the 10-member Logan High School band last year and was an instrumental figure in the formation of the Logan Expeditionary Band after the bottom fell out of the program this school year.
Rushden said he hopes the community band efforts will inspire future students to want to join band and/or pursue music talents. Rushden said good music programs teach more than just simply music.
“There’s a lot more than just playing music to being a musician,” Rushden said. “It enhances a personality in so many ways, and I think the band students are probably some of the best students in the school. That’s what I found out when I was going through high school, and there’s just so many great aspects to it. It’s not just entertainment to yourself. It’s working with others and realizing that you have an important role to fill, but you’re not the only one that has an important role — other people, probably, are just as important as you, and you’ve got to do your part and not let the band down or fellow band students down. There’s just so many aspects of it.”
Another volunteer present Monday night was Brian Lauck, a music educator who spent several of his early teaching career at Logan Middle School. Lauck, who now teaches elementary music education at Overbrook and Mary Ingles elementary schools in Kanawha County, said the key to rebuilding the Logan music programs is having qualified individuals teaching at all grade levels.”
“A big thing is they need to recruit music educators to Logan County and the surrounding areas,” Lauck said. “You need to not just have a high school director. You need to have an elementary music teacher, a middle school music teacher, and a high school music teacher that all work together cohesively, because you need to get the kids involved at an early age, keep them engaged, let them learn the love of music, and have them grow, because just like if you’re learning a sport or mathematics or doing anything, it takes work and it takes effort, and you’re going to have to start at an early age to get kids to get a strong program rolling.”
One person even made the trip all the way from Nicholas County to join in on the effort. Vicki Legg, who resides in Mount Nebo near Summersville, is a retired athletic trainer who said she understands both the importance of athletics and programs like band.
“I hope this generates interest back in the youth to get back into instruments,” Legg said. “Kids are so involved with so many things and I know we push athletics. That was my career. I was an athletic trainer, so I understand the push with athletics, but marching band did it all for me all through school … people that you meet, you become friends with for life, and you just hope that the people that see us and this ensemble understand our love for music and that sense of family of everybody being together. We’re not from the same town, we don’t play the same horn, we don’t have the same background, but we can always meet in the middle at music, and I love that and it’s a big part of me, and I would like to see somebody else say, ‘Hey, that looks like fun,’ and want to do the same thing.”
For anyone interested in joining the Logan Regional Community Band, Ramey recommends joining the Wildcat Expeditionary Band page on Facebook and/or contacting Fred Rushden or Austin Campbell on Facebook. Due to current difficulties with her social media accounts, Ramey said interested participants may also get in contact with her by calling Logan High School at 304-752-6606 and leaving a name and number with counselor Jason McPeak.
“I don’t care whether you think you can play a note or not,” Ramey said. “I absolutely do not care, but what I do believe is if you come in here, wherever you are, there’s a spot for you, and we’re going to get better and we’re going to make some music and hopefully touch some people along the way.”