LOGAN — Participants of the Logan Regional Community Band, yet another music effort formed in the wake of the absence of a band program at Logan High School, gathered in the Logan High band room Monday evening for their first rehearsal.

The new band has been formed as a side umbrella of the Logan Expeditionary Band, which was the effort that came together this past fall to fill in the gap for a pep band during football season. Like the Expeditionary Band, the Logan Regional Community Band is an all-volunteer group consisting of school alumni and various other individuals interested in performing.

