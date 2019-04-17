By RYAN QUINN
HD Media
MORGANTOWN - The West Virginia University Board of Governors on Friday approved tuition increases for next academic year that include a $120 increase in annual tuition for in-state undergraduate students in Morgantown.
WVU Communications Senior Executive Director John Bolt said the 1% increase is the lowest such tuition increase WVU has had in at least 20 years.
However, the university said the average annual total cost increase next academic year will be $520 for in-state students in Morgantown if room and board cost increases are also factored in.
The tuition increases also include substantial hikes in costs for Beckley nursing students.
Annual nursing tuition for in-state undergraduates at Beckley's WVU Institute of Technology will jump $740.
Atop the $96 increase for all Beckley in-state undergraduates, and including the fees that all Beckley in-state undergraduates must pay, the increase will bring annual nursing tuition for these students to $11,020.
That's an 8% increase from this academic year.
The cost for Beckley's out-of-state undergraduate nursing students will increase 28%, or $6,000. Costs for them will be $27,360 next academic year.
WVU Vice President of Finance Paula Congelio said Beckley has only one or two out-of-state undergraduate nursing students.
"The Nursing Program increase aligns the pricing of University and Program Tuition costs across all three campuses," Friday's board meeting agenda said.
The university didn't reveal the tuition rates that would be proposed to the board until Friday, the day they were up for a vote.
Atop the $120 increase in tuition for Morgantown undergraduates from West Virginia, all the Morgantown campus's colleges will see additional $24 tuition increases save for the colleges of Media; Education and Human Services; and Physical Activity and Sports Science.
That combined $144 increase for those colleges equals a 1% rise.
Not counting the additional tuition for each specific college at Morgantown, the annual tuition and fees required of all Morgantown in-state undergraduates next academic year will be $8,980.
Board members didn't discuss the increases Friday before approving them. Only Isaac Obioma, the student representative on the board, voted no.