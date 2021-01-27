CHAPMANVILLE — No major injuries were reported after a vehicle and train collided at Commerce Park in Chapmanville on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
According to Cody Perry of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, Logan County 911 received reports of a train vs. vehicle at Commerce Park Circle in Chapmanville around 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Upon arrival, crews found the driver of the vehicle, who is unnamed at this time, to be trapped. Both the driver and the passenger did not show any signs or symptoms of a major injury while on scene.
The Jaws of Life extrication tools were used to get the driver out of the vehicle. Multiple medical crews from the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority responded for patient care and transport of both victims to Logan Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the CVFD.