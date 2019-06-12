MATEWAN - A North Matewan man has been arrested and charged with making methamphetamine at his residence by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department.
Justin Gooslin, 35, was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit Schedule II controlled substance and one felony count of operating a clandestine meth lab. He also faces one misdemeanor count of making threatening and harassing telephone calls.
On Thursday, June 6, deputies went to the Gooslin residence to serve an outstanding warrant. While speaking to the defendant outside his residence, he requested to get a drink of water inside the home. The deputies accompanied the defendant inside and saw what appeared to be a clandestine drug lab in operation, according to the police report.
Further investigation revealed several small baggies with what appeared to be methamphetamine packed for delivery in plain view to the officers. The defendant informed the officers that some of the baggies were filled with counterfeit substances that he was selling as meth, according to the criminal complaint.
Gooslin was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Dave Justice. Bail was set at $30,000 cash, and he was lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail.