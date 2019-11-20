In compliance with West Virginia Code 3-1-7, notice is hereby given that the Logan County Commission has made an order to change several polling locations:

  1. East Chapmanville (No. 7 A,B), formerly voting at East Chapmanville Grade School will now be voting at the Tracy Vickers Center at Tracy Vickers Ave, Chapmanville, W.Va. 25508.
  2. Lyburn (No. 40) will consolidate with McConnell (No. 37) voting at Ralph R. Willis Vocational School at 144 Vocational Road, Stollings, W.Va. 25646.
  3. Monaville (No. 46), formerly voting at Monaville Grade School will now be voting at the National Guard building at 150 Armory Road, Monaville, W.Va. 25601.
  4. Mount Gay (No. 56), formerly voting at the school maintenance building will consolidate with Central City (No. 39) voting at Logan Middle School at 14 Wildcat Way, Logan, W.Va. 25601.