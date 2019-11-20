In compliance with West Virginia Code 3-1-7, notice is hereby given that the Logan County Commission has made an order to change several polling locations:
- East Chapmanville (No. 7 A,B), formerly voting at East Chapmanville Grade School will now be voting at the Tracy Vickers Center at Tracy Vickers Ave, Chapmanville, W.Va. 25508.
- Lyburn (No. 40) will consolidate with McConnell (No. 37) voting at Ralph R. Willis Vocational School at 144 Vocational Road, Stollings, W.Va. 25646.
- Monaville (No. 46), formerly voting at Monaville Grade School will now be voting at the National Guard building at 150 Armory Road, Monaville, W.Va. 25601.
- Mount Gay (No. 56), formerly voting at the school maintenance building will consolidate with Central City (No. 39) voting at Logan Middle School at 14 Wildcat Way, Logan, W.Va. 25601.