LOGAN — The Logan County Clerk’s Office has released the listing of marriages for the months of November and December 2019.

November

William Lee Salter, 23, of Whitman, and Stephanie Michelle Eplin, 20, of Whitman

Zachary Tyler Tackett, 23, of Man, and Haley Elizabeth Kennedy, 21, of Pecks Mill

John Robert Barker, 26, of Logan, and Isabella Cheyenne Hall, 20, of Logan

Jason Scott Browning, 35, of Gilbert, and Kathleen Keyser, 32, of Gilbert

Robert Glenn Farley Jr, 27, of Whitman, and Ciera Loraine Conley, 32, of Verdunville

Richard Lee Kinser, 30, of Harts, and Terina Lynn Butcher, 34, of Harts

Willie S. Viars, 80, of Whitman, and Laverne Compton, 80, of Logan

Mario Garica, 36, of Logan, and Melody Ann Tomblin, 39, of Switzer

Eric Shawn Nelson, 35, of Logan, and Angela Lynettee Hager, 35, of Logan

Jacob Scott Woodzell, 20, of Pecks Mill, and Carlie Nicole Green, 18, of Pecks Mill

Timothy Scott Webb, 47, of Matewan, and Cindy Marie Toler, 39, of West Logan

Brandon Michael Frye, 27, of Yolyn, and Angel Dawn Buchanon, 20, of Yolyn

Alexander Cecil Oxley, 20, of Coshocton, Ohio, and Destinee Grace Elkins, 19, of Coshocton, Ohio

Tyler McKinley Cox, 25, of Chapmanville, and Halie Alese Evans, 19, of Chapmanville

Cameron Blake Adkins, 20, of Logan, and Hannah Grace Hurst, 19, of Harts

Daniel Scott Browning, 43, of Lyburn, and Adrianna Renea McNeely, 22, of Lyburn

Rodney Dustin Adams, 24, of Pecks Mill, and Kira Michele Owsley, 22, of Pecks Mill

Patrick Shawn Cook, 48, of Cyclone, and Brittany Bartley Newsome, 41, of Amherstdale

Manuel Gibson, 45, of Lorado, and Sue Ann Adkins, 45, of Lorado

Brett Stephen Sorrell, 29, of Holden, and Sarah Elizabeth Dameron, 22, of Holden

Robert Lloyd Fox Jr, 30, of Amherstdale, and Alara Paige Bowens, 19, of Amherstdale

December

Steven Michael Ritz, 32, of Man, and Bessie Mae Marcum, 28, of Man

Dustin Allen Gilkerson, 22, of West Hamlin, and Maranda Lynnell McNeely, 24, of Logan

Jeremy Allen Sparks, 31, of Pecks Mill, and Brittny Rashell Tomblin, 29, of Verdunville

Steven Scott Mayhue, 39, of Whitman, and Jennifer Diana Midkiff, 30, of Whitman

Mark Anthony Hall Jr, 22, of Holden, and Destiny Lashay Akers, 19, of Holden

Brent Allen Bigley, 23, of Chapmanville, and Sara Jade Lambert, 20, of Chapmanville

Christopher Brian Justice, 43, of Mount Gay, and Amy Leigh Johnson, 43, of Mount Gay

Michael Darin Lunsford, 51, of Chapmanville, and Giana Ladell Williamson, 49, of Charleston

Zachary Alexander Hensley, 25, of Chapmanville, and Allison Brooke Trammell, 21, of Chapmanville

Owen Blake Ailiff, 22 of Matewan, and Kaitlyn Dawn Browning, 20, of Matewan

Mat Keith Hensley, 52, of Switzer, and Ginger Mae McKinney, 44, of Omar

Tylerie Lee Christian, 21, of Blair, and Alexandria Teena Marie Goodman, 27, of Blair

Derrick Joseph Midkiff, 26, of Omar, and Kaylee Nicole Spurlock, 31, of Omar

Dustin Keith McCoy, 36, of Logan, and Brenda Marie Lawrence, 58, of Logan

Robert Franklin Woodson, 34, of Logan, and Alisha Rasliegh Odell, 28, of Logan

Timothy Allen Lesher, 32, of Logan, and Brittney Nichole Muncy, 30, of Logan

James Michael Cheek, 64, of Roanoke, and Janet Leigh Browning, 64, of Logan

Bill Lester Gunnells III, 25, of Sarah Ann, and Stephanie Rhea Marcum, 21, of Sarah Ann

Jonathan Edward Twardy, 26, of Amherstdale, and Hayley Brooke Weese, 23, of Man

Danny Howard Sheltz, 73, of Parkersburg, and Angela Mae Whited, 44, of Parkersburg

Thomas Michael White, 24, of Chapmanville, and Ashlee Rose McRoberts, 22, of Chapmanville