LOGAN — The Logan County Clerk’s Office has released the listing of marriages for the months of November and December 2019.
November
William Lee Salter, 23, of Whitman, and Stephanie Michelle Eplin, 20, of Whitman
Zachary Tyler Tackett, 23, of Man, and Haley Elizabeth Kennedy, 21, of Pecks Mill
John Robert Barker, 26, of Logan, and Isabella Cheyenne Hall, 20, of Logan
Jason Scott Browning, 35, of Gilbert, and Kathleen Keyser, 32, of Gilbert
Robert Glenn Farley Jr, 27, of Whitman, and Ciera Loraine Conley, 32, of Verdunville
Richard Lee Kinser, 30, of Harts, and Terina Lynn Butcher, 34, of Harts
Willie S. Viars, 80, of Whitman, and Laverne Compton, 80, of Logan
Mario Garica, 36, of Logan, and Melody Ann Tomblin, 39, of Switzer
Eric Shawn Nelson, 35, of Logan, and Angela Lynettee Hager, 35, of Logan
Jacob Scott Woodzell, 20, of Pecks Mill, and Carlie Nicole Green, 18, of Pecks Mill
Timothy Scott Webb, 47, of Matewan, and Cindy Marie Toler, 39, of West Logan
Brandon Michael Frye, 27, of Yolyn, and Angel Dawn Buchanon, 20, of Yolyn
Alexander Cecil Oxley, 20, of Coshocton, Ohio, and Destinee Grace Elkins, 19, of Coshocton, Ohio
Tyler McKinley Cox, 25, of Chapmanville, and Halie Alese Evans, 19, of Chapmanville
Cameron Blake Adkins, 20, of Logan, and Hannah Grace Hurst, 19, of Harts
Daniel Scott Browning, 43, of Lyburn, and Adrianna Renea McNeely, 22, of Lyburn
Rodney Dustin Adams, 24, of Pecks Mill, and Kira Michele Owsley, 22, of Pecks Mill
Patrick Shawn Cook, 48, of Cyclone, and Brittany Bartley Newsome, 41, of Amherstdale
Manuel Gibson, 45, of Lorado, and Sue Ann Adkins, 45, of Lorado
Brett Stephen Sorrell, 29, of Holden, and Sarah Elizabeth Dameron, 22, of Holden
Robert Lloyd Fox Jr, 30, of Amherstdale, and Alara Paige Bowens, 19, of Amherstdale
December
Steven Michael Ritz, 32, of Man, and Bessie Mae Marcum, 28, of Man
Dustin Allen Gilkerson, 22, of West Hamlin, and Maranda Lynnell McNeely, 24, of Logan
Jeremy Allen Sparks, 31, of Pecks Mill, and Brittny Rashell Tomblin, 29, of Verdunville
Steven Scott Mayhue, 39, of Whitman, and Jennifer Diana Midkiff, 30, of Whitman
Mark Anthony Hall Jr, 22, of Holden, and Destiny Lashay Akers, 19, of Holden
Brent Allen Bigley, 23, of Chapmanville, and Sara Jade Lambert, 20, of Chapmanville
Christopher Brian Justice, 43, of Mount Gay, and Amy Leigh Johnson, 43, of Mount Gay
Michael Darin Lunsford, 51, of Chapmanville, and Giana Ladell Williamson, 49, of Charleston
Zachary Alexander Hensley, 25, of Chapmanville, and Allison Brooke Trammell, 21, of Chapmanville
Owen Blake Ailiff, 22 of Matewan, and Kaitlyn Dawn Browning, 20, of Matewan
Mat Keith Hensley, 52, of Switzer, and Ginger Mae McKinney, 44, of Omar
Tylerie Lee Christian, 21, of Blair, and Alexandria Teena Marie Goodman, 27, of Blair
Derrick Joseph Midkiff, 26, of Omar, and Kaylee Nicole Spurlock, 31, of Omar
Dustin Keith McCoy, 36, of Logan, and Brenda Marie Lawrence, 58, of Logan
Robert Franklin Woodson, 34, of Logan, and Alisha Rasliegh Odell, 28, of Logan
Timothy Allen Lesher, 32, of Logan, and Brittney Nichole Muncy, 30, of Logan
James Michael Cheek, 64, of Roanoke, and Janet Leigh Browning, 64, of Logan
Bill Lester Gunnells III, 25, of Sarah Ann, and Stephanie Rhea Marcum, 21, of Sarah Ann
Jonathan Edward Twardy, 26, of Amherstdale, and Hayley Brooke Weese, 23, of Man
Danny Howard Sheltz, 73, of Parkersburg, and Angela Mae Whited, 44, of Parkersburg
Thomas Michael White, 24, of Chapmanville, and Ashlee Rose McRoberts, 22, of Chapmanville