BLAIR — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a 60-year-old Vietnam era military helicopter crashed Wednesday, June 22, on W.Va. 17 near the foot of Blair Mountain, killing all six occupants.
The helicopter was a 1962 Bell UH-1B, commonly known as a “Huey.” It was one of the earliest Huey helicopters to see action during the Vietnam War, being #488 out of 10,005 produced, and it was officially retired from military service and returned to the United States in 1971.
Over the past decade or so, the helicopter had become an iconic piece of operational aviation history in Logan County and surrounding areas. When not in flight, it was usually stored at the Logan County Airport and operated by Marpat Aviation, the name of which had been painted across the front of the helicopter.
The tail number was N98F, which is what it was referred to by on Marpat’s website. According to the Federation Aviation Administration, that tail number has been registered to Gordon F. Prescott of Princeton, a cardiologist, since Feb. 14, 2014.
Since 2016, Marpat Aviation owner and operator Mike Holbrook hosted an event known as the Huey Reunion, which gave enthusiasts the opportunity to fly the aircraft. Those who wanted to fly had to provide a $250 donation for fuel, and the public could enjoy rides on the helicopter as well during the yearly event.
The 2022 Huey Reunion was scheduled for June 21-26. It was on the second day of flights that the helicopter crashed on W.Va. 17, also known as Blair Mountain Highway, near the foot of the mountain just before coming into the community of Blair.
The helicopter’s cabin crashed over the guardrail of W.Va. 17, and a significant portion of it was further destroyed in a post-crash fire. The helicopter’s tail — complete with N98F decal — was intact in the middle of the roadway, identifying the aircraft.
According to Logan County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Sonya Porter, Logan County 911 received its first phone call about a helicopter that had crashed around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. The National Transportation Safety Board, however, estimates the time of the crash around 4:57 p.m.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the helicopter was on its last planned flight of the day and had taken a different route than usual. On Friday, June 24, the group collected the pieces of the crash site and transported them to a secure site in Atlanta for further examination.
On Saturday, June 25, the West Virginia State Police, in conjunction with the state medical examiner’s office, released the names of the six individuals who perished. Two of the victims lived in Logan County, and another was originally from Mingo County.
John Nagle II, 53, was a native of Gilbert who later became an entrepreneur in the Austin, Texas, area where he resided. According to his family, Nagle was a near lifelong lover of aviation who began taking flying lessons at the old Williamson Airport when he was a teenager. He leaves behind a wife, three children, his mother and three brothers.
Donald Sandhoff, 69, of Durham, North Carolina, was a grandfather who “loved flying,” his family told several media outlets. Sandhoff was stationed for years at the Fort Bragg U.S. Army base in his home state of North Carolina.
Kevin Warren, 51, of Franklin, Tennessee, was a research associate professor of electrical engineering at Vanderbilt University.
Carolyn O’Conner, 73, was from Winter Garden, Florida.
Marvin Bledsoe, 64, was from Chapmanville. Known also as Bosco, Bledsoe was a railroad engineer for CSX for many years and was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast, as well as a fan of NASCAR. According to his obituary, he was also a proud grandfather who enjoyed sitting on the sidelines of his grandchildren’s soccer games.
On Thursday, June 23, his son, Brian Bledsoe, wrote in a Facebook post that his father had always wanted to ride the Huey helicopter, but never got his chance until the day before.
“As most know, they were giving helicopter rides in the Huey at the Logan Airport,” Bledsoe wrote. “They have been doing it for the last several years. Dad had wanted to ride it for the last few years, but something always came up — he was too late, he wasn’t able to stand in line, or something. Well today, him and his good friend finally got on it … only something happened on the ride and he didn’t make it back. I have watched this helicopter for years upon years fly as I work close by. Never once did I ever think of this. We have even flown on it ourselves. I do not know what went wrong as these pilots were some of the best of the best. Please keep him and his friend along with the other passengers and crew that were aboard at the time in your prayers. Also please remember all the families. This is a terrible tragedy.”
Jack Collins, 65, was also from Chapmanville. According to his obituary, Collins was also a Harley-Davidson enthusiast who enjoyed riding, working on his truck, fishing, coaching softball, watching his granddaughter play sports and spending time with family and friends.
His son, Will Blevins, was one of the first to make a crash victim’s identity public via a post on Facebook at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday when he announced that Collins had been one of the six aboard the helicopter.
“On behalf of the family, I would like to inform everyone our dad, Jack Collins, was one of the people on the helicopter that crashed today in Logan County, West Virginia,” Blevins wrote. “We are currently in shock and attempting to process this loss. We thank everyone for all the prayers and support during this difficult time.”
The National Transportation Safety Board has stated that it could take anywhere from 12 to 24 months to complete a thorough investigation and determine a cause of the crash. A preliminary report containing the factual information gathered during the on-scene phase of the investigation is expected within about 15 calendar days following the accident. The report will be posted at www.ntsb.gov.
The helicopter was not equipped with a cockpit voice recorder or flight data recorder. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, neither was required for this particular aircraft.
Any witnesses to the accident or anyone who has information that may be relevant to the investigation should email witness@ntsb.gov.
The Federal Aviation Administration, Bell Textron and Ozark Aeroworks are also participating in the investigation.