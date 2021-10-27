A host activities and events planned in Logan County throughout the coming days should help just about anyone enjoy the Halloween weekend.
On Tuesday, the City of Logan gave away more than 300 pumpkins in need of carving at city hall. They were originally planned to be carved during a community carving night at Shawnee Island, but weather conditions dampened plans both times it was scheduled.
The pumpkins carved will be displayed in the Woman’s Club of Logan’s fifth annual Pumpkin House display, which began Tuesday evening and will be open to the public from 6-10 p.m. every night until Saturday, Oct. 30.
The city is holding a contest with prizes for the pumpkin carvings: first place $300, second place $200, third place $100, Woman’s Club Choice $50, Mayor’s Choice $50, Queen’s Choice $50 and People’s Choice $50.
The City of Logan will continue Halloween festivities Saturday with its annual Hocus Pocus Festival, which will be held downtown from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. A magic show, a hayride and a trunk-or-treat are just some of the activities scheduled for the event.
Trick-or-treat within the city is also scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Chapmanville and Man will have their trick-or-treat nights on Saturday, Oct. 30, as well. Chapmanville is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. while Man is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m.
Several other trunk-or-treat events are planned in the county this week. They include:
6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28: Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center School of Practical Nursing
6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28: Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College community trunk-or-treat night on the Logan campus, Mount Gay. To RSVP, email bill.france@southernwv.edu or call 304-896-7470.
5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28: Logan High School parking lot, hosted by the school’s National Honor Society and Beta Club
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29: Tracy Vickers Community Center/town hall in Chapmanville. Seniors from the TVCC will sponsor a pumpkin painting contest, as well as games and a pumpkin patch walk. To register, call 304-784-1683.
6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30: American Legion Post 19
Students from the Chapmanville Regional High School choir, band and theater groups will perform music from “The Addams Family,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Hocus Pocus” and other appropriate classics during a two-day event they’re calling “Spookypalooza!” at 7 p.m. this Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 27-28.
In between all the Halloween festivities, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce will also host its West Virginia Fire and Ice event at the Logan County Airport on Friday, Oct. 29. The event is an annual craft beer and wine tasting and chili cook-off.
The headline music act for this year’s Fire and Ice is the Santa Cruz Band, who also headlined the previous Fire and Ice in 2019.
Chili, wine and beer won’t be the only food and drinks at the event. Several food vendors such as the Logan Shrine Club, Trail 12 BBQ and Rockin’ Rolls Cinnamon Rolls will be there as well.
General admission to the Fire and Ice Event is $30. Online tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.