HUNTINGTON — Five broadcasting professionals will be inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington.

The ceremony will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. over many radio stations across the state with the support of West Virginia Radio Corp., and livestreamed on the WOWK-TV Facebook page and the museum website. Limited seating is available at the museum on Florence Avenue in the Harveytown district.

