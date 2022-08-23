HUNTINGTON — Five broadcasting professionals will be inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington.
The ceremony will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. over many radio stations across the state with the support of West Virginia Radio Corp., and livestreamed on the WOWK-TV Facebook page and the museum website. Limited seating is available at the museum on Florence Avenue in the Harveytown district.
Tom Resler, the Museum’s Hall of Fame committee chairman, said in a news release that the selection committee had a talented field of individuals from which to choose.
“They have demonstrated excellence in the field of broadcasting — in front of the cameras, on the mic or behind the scenes — many of them as lifelong careers, our goal is to cover all areas of the broadcasting field across the state,” he said in the release.
The 2022 inductees are:
Jay “Poppa Jay” Nunley
With over three decades in radio broadcasting, Nunley began his career in high school at WLHS in Logan. He had worked at Rock 105, WKLC-FM in St. Albans and served as news director and general manager at WVOW-FM, the Voice of Logan. Nunley died June 16 at age 52.
Tony Caridi
The “Voice of the Mountaineers,” and a well-known sports voice on West Virginia airwaves, Caridi has spent 20 years with West Virginia Radio Corporation. He joined WAJR-AM in Morgantown as a news anchor and served as sports director at MetroNews.
Dan Hollis
An award-winning professor and journalist, Hollis has served more that 20 years as a professor of journalism and mass communications at Marshall University. Before teaching, Hollis spent years as a video journalist and videographer.
Keith Bowman
Bowman serves as chief engineer at J104, WHAJ-FM in Bluefield.
Jeff “Jeffreys” Whitehead
With more than 40 years in broadcasting, Whitehead hosts the Morning Show and operations manager at WQBE-FM in Charleston.