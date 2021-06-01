Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center’s Practical Nursing (PN) Program, at Three Mile Curve in Stollings is conducting Entrance Exam registration for the Practical Nurse (PN) class that begins in August 2021. Enrollment in the RRWCTC free Adult Education class is required to complete register.
We administer the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) assessment for the 2021 PN Program Entrance Exam. The exam fee is $92 (plus tax) and payable online at atitesting.com once the registration process is complete. Students may test twice if a second test is purchased.
The final TEAS testing dates for this year are 1 p.m. June 3, 4, 8 and 9. The test takes about three to four hours to complete.
Appointments are required. To make an appointment or if you have questions, contact Mike York at 304-752-4687, ext. 4, or email myork@k12.wv.us.