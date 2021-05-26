STOLLINGS — Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center’s Practical Nursing (PN) Program at Three Mile Curve in Stollings, West Virginia, is conducting entrance exam registration for the Practical Nurse (PN) class that begins in August. Enrollment in RRWCTC free Adult Education class is required to register.
The program is administering the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) assessment for the 2021 PN program entrance exam. The exam fee is $92 (plus tax) and payable online once the registration process is complete. Students may test twice.
The next TEAS testing dates are Thursday, May 27, and Friday, May 28. The tests take about three to four hours to complete.
Appointments are required. To make an appointment, contact Mike York at 304-752-4687, ext. 4, or email myork@k12.wv.us.