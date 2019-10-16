From the coal mines of Logan, W.Va., to the halls of Yale Medical School, Joe Jr. accomplished many things. DR. JOSEPH SMITH McGUIRE JR. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct 4, 2019, in New York City. He was surrounded by his family whom he loved. Dr. McGuire was born April 19, 1931, in Logan, West Virginia. He was the son of Ruby Rose and Joseph Smith McGuire Sr. Dr. McGuire graduated from West Virginia University in just three years, and attended The Yale School of Medicine, from which he graduated in 1955. He pursued his residency in dermatology at Yale and eventually joined the faculty there as Professor of Pediatric Dermatology. His research concentrated on the biology of skin cells in blistering diseases, and he served as the President of the Society of Investigative Dermatology in 1986. In 1989 he was recruited by Stanford University School of Medicine to join the faculty as the Carl J. Herzog Professor of Dermatology. He is lovingly remembered as an educator, professor, artist, poet and above all a loving and supportive father and confidant. His sense of humor was undeniably brilliant, and he was making us laugh until the end. He enjoyed sailing, reading, language and was in constant pursuit of knowledge. His children will miss his clever wit, hiking to the Stanford Dish and his uniquely prepared home-cooked meals that often involved culinary experiments. He is survived by his sister, Jane, and his children, Beth, Joseph, Alison, Thompson, Joshua Lake, Lindsay and Scott McGuire. Also by his grandchildren, Henry, Ethan, Casey, Sean, Bing, Emma Lake, Catherine and Grace. In addition to his success as a father and universal hobbyist, he was an outstanding pediatric dermatologist, dedicated to his patients and to his research. He is fondly remembered by his colleague, Dr. Eugene Bauer, former Chair of Dermatology and Dean of Stanford Medical School as “a wonderfully benign iconoclast…. always driven to truth and compassion for those whom he encountered.” John Krtil Funeral Home, New York, N.Y., assisted his family with arrangements.
BRIAN KEITH BLANKENSHIP, 54, of Man, W.Va., son of Shirley Ann Blankenship of Amherstdale, W.Va., died Oct. 6 at home. He was a barber. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES BREWER, 84, of Williamson, W.Va., formerly Laurel Creek, widower of Salley Evans Brewer, died Oct. 7 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 10, Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Evans Family Cemetery. Visitation at the church after 6 p.m. Oct. 9. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN HANSFORD COLLINS, 79, of Stollings, W.Va., husband of Lana Gore Collins, died Oct. 12 in Charleston Area Medical Center. He retired from Sharples Coal Company. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Central United Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the church. Donations are suggested to the church, PO Box 1558, Logan, WV 25601, the church Ladies’ Auxiliary or Gideons Interational. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of arrangements. www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
ANGELA M. LOWE, 53, of Logan, W.Va., daughter of Sharon Thornhill Lowe, died Oct. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Honaker Funeral Home, Logan; private burial. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
VIRGIL SEXTON, 67, of Dingess, W.Va., died Oct. 10 in Logan Center, Stollings, W.Va. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
VONNIE TOMBLIN, 84, of Harts, W.Va., widow of Alfred Tomblin, died Oct. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She retired from the Logan County Board of Education. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 14, Mountaineer Missionary Baptist Church, Harts; burial in Mullins Cemetery, Harts. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
RITA JO VANCE, 70, of Earling, W.V.a, wife of Boyd Lee Vance, died Oct. 8 at home. She was a disabled Hospice nurse. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 10, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
HI C. WILLIAMSON, 69, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Loma Lou Workman Williamson of Lesage, died Oct. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was co-owner of Williamson Lumber Company, Man, W.Va., W&S Sawmill, Man, W.Va., and Loma Industries, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 13, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home.
VIRGINIA WOOTEN, 61, of Robinette, W.Va., widow of Raymond Wooten Sr., died Oct. 8 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 14, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.