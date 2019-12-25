LOGAN — The Logan County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the listing of divorces filed in the months of October and November.

October

Tabatha Lynn Chafin (Frye), 38, and Todd Jerome Chafin, 58

Ralena Renee Smutko (Robertson), 53, and Charles Steven Smutko, 58

Patricia Ann Workman (Vickers), 57, and James O’dell Workman, 56

Joshua Daniel Bartram, 36, and Kayla Michael Bartram (Herman), 33

Kristen Robin Workman (Farley) and Jonathan Clinton Workman

Cynthia Renae Paynter (Brown), 45, and William Mack Paynter, 46

Gina LaDell Lunsford (Williamson), 49, and Michael Darin Lunsford, 51

Darlie Louise Gearhart (Marcum), 48, and Barry Gearhart, 58

Charlene Elaine Justice (McNeely) and Michael Kent Justice

Jerry Lee Copley II, 35, and Larissa Ann Copley (White), 30

Eric Blaine Stollings, 42, and Chasity Lynn Stollings (Stotts), 43

November

Anita Lynn Williamson (Mejia), 47, and Daniel Ortiz Mejia, 41

Julie Carol Branham (Conley), 41, and Jason Eric Branham, 44

Brian Conley, 47, and Tammy Lee Conley (Burns), 44

Stephanie Lynn Lucas (Dowdy), 36, and Thomas Joshua Lucas, 33

Kelly Ann Conley (Wiley), 30, and Brandon Ulysses Conley, 35

Alesa Ann Southers (Mccoy), 39, and Joshua Lee Southers, 31

Samantha Ann Blankenship (Payne), 25, and Jody Blankenship

James Cheek, 64, and Kathie Cheek (Swim), 62

Amanda Sue Scaggs (White), 40, and James Lewis Scaggs, 61

Tiffanie Marie Adkins (Damron), 30, and Christopher Lee Adkins, 33

Stacy Lynn Ferrell (Butcher), 47, and Gary Ernest Ferrell, 50

Kourtney Leah Gunther (Selly), 27, and Kristopher Ray Gunther, 32

Kathy Rose Bradley (Conley), 44, and Allen Blaine Bradley, 49