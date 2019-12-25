LOGAN — The Logan County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the listing of divorces filed in the months of October and November.
October
Tabatha Lynn Chafin (Frye), 38, and Todd Jerome Chafin, 58
Ralena Renee Smutko (Robertson), 53, and Charles Steven Smutko, 58
Patricia Ann Workman (Vickers), 57, and James O’dell Workman, 56
Joshua Daniel Bartram, 36, and Kayla Michael Bartram (Herman), 33
Kristen Robin Workman (Farley) and Jonathan Clinton Workman
Cynthia Renae Paynter (Brown), 45, and William Mack Paynter, 46
Gina LaDell Lunsford (Williamson), 49, and Michael Darin Lunsford, 51
Darlie Louise Gearhart (Marcum), 48, and Barry Gearhart, 58
Charlene Elaine Justice (McNeely) and Michael Kent Justice
Jerry Lee Copley II, 35, and Larissa Ann Copley (White), 30
Eric Blaine Stollings, 42, and Chasity Lynn Stollings (Stotts), 43
November
Anita Lynn Williamson (Mejia), 47, and Daniel Ortiz Mejia, 41
Julie Carol Branham (Conley), 41, and Jason Eric Branham, 44
Brian Conley, 47, and Tammy Lee Conley (Burns), 44
Stephanie Lynn Lucas (Dowdy), 36, and Thomas Joshua Lucas, 33
Kelly Ann Conley (Wiley), 30, and Brandon Ulysses Conley, 35
Alesa Ann Southers (Mccoy), 39, and Joshua Lee Southers, 31
Samantha Ann Blankenship (Payne), 25, and Jody Blankenship
James Cheek, 64, and Kathie Cheek (Swim), 62
Amanda Sue Scaggs (White), 40, and James Lewis Scaggs, 61
Tiffanie Marie Adkins (Damron), 30, and Christopher Lee Adkins, 33
Stacy Lynn Ferrell (Butcher), 47, and Gary Ernest Ferrell, 50
Kourtney Leah Gunther (Selly), 27, and Kristopher Ray Gunther, 32
Kathy Rose Bradley (Conley), 44, and Allen Blaine Bradley, 49